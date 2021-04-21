Outside Trout Lake Store, a long-standing ursine punster stands along the road.
Perhaps you’ve driven by the smiling bruin, carved from a fir tree.
What you may not have seen is the plaque on his chest.
It reads “Bearing Tree.”
The bear is a good place to get oriented in this Klickitat County community 15 miles north of White Salmon, with several stores, restaurants, churches and parks, a K-12 school, a U.S. Forest Service office, and nearby trails leading up to and around Mount Adams. And “Bearing Tree.”
The title has an official forest survey significance, but in the case of the gray, lichen-covered bear on Highway 141, it’s the act of a prankster.
Store owner Bev Meyer said the bear was carved probably in the early 1980s — and said the Bearing Tree plaque was added later on by person or persons unknown who removed it from another location.
The late George Bradley, a Hood River carver, created the bear for Bev and her late husband, Greg.
“He carved a lot of animals for people but I’m not sure how many of them are left,” Meyer said. A Bradley-carved bird adorned the top of what is now called The Station Café up the road and even had a “Vulture Burger” named in its honor.
The six-inch metal plaque is an example of a standard surveying procedure used in forests, according to Keith Harding of Mt. Hood, a trained forester.
Harding said “a bearing tree or other” object is a reference point to a survey corner marker — a way of finding the boundary of a distinct property.
Under the words, “Corner Is Approximately,” the plaque has spaces to etch in Direction, Distance, Section and Track, along with Posted By and Date.
“When you start reading deeds you will find all sorts of bearing markers,” Harding said. “A hole full of broken glass or an old horse shoes, a mark on an outcropping, a steel pipe driven into the ground.” Harding, who grew up in New Hampshire, said, “It’s really interesting east of the Mississippi River.” He has two degrees in forestry and worked in Alaska as a surveyor for Bureau of Land Management. Harding explained that bearing markers are employed by Bureau of Land Management, earlier called the General Land Office after its founding in the 1880s as general land survey agency. “The USFS later surveyed its lands, and the U.S. Geological Survey marked topography elevations on mountains and other features.”
What markings might have been made on the Trout Lake Bearing Tree plaque have faded, except one:
Date: “4-74.”
“It doesn’t get much notice anymore,” Meyer said. “It’s turned brown and blends in now. People just drive by,” she said. “I think it’s lasted this long because it’s from an actual tree,” still rooted in the ground, Meyer said.
