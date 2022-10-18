Nationally renowned speaker, author, and community organizer Rev. Dr. Alexia Salvatierra will speak on immigration and the church on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Vineyard Church, 508 Ninth St., Hood River. The free event is open to everyone.

All Gorge residents are invited to learn about the current state of the immigration crisis in the U.S. and its effect on local communities. Salvatierra will talk about U.S. immigration policy and local immigrants will share their stories. Attendees will discuss the role of the church and what a faithful response is to the crisis.

Rev. Dr. Alexia Salvatierra

