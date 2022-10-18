Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Nationally renowned speaker, author, and community organizer Rev. Dr. Alexia Salvatierra will speak on immigration and the church on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Vineyard Church, 508 Ninth St., Hood River. The free event is open to everyone.
All Gorge residents are invited to learn about the current state of the immigration crisis in the U.S. and its effect on local communities. Salvatierra will talk about U.S. immigration policy and local immigrants will share their stories. Attendees will discuss the role of the church and what a faithful response is to the crisis.
Salvatierra is best known for her local, national, and international church and community leadership. Ordained in 1988 as a Lutheran pastor, she has served English and Spanish congregations in the U.S. and in the Philippines. She started and directed multiple nonprofit community development organizations, worked as a legislative advocate, fund developer and community organizer. She is the co-founder of several major national initiatives including the New Sanctuary Movement, the Evangelical Immigration Table and the Guardian Angels Project.
She currently coordinates the Southern California-based Ecumenical Collaboration for Asylum Seekers and serves on the leadership team of Matthew 25/Mateo 25 (a bipartisan Christian network to protect and defend families facing deportation) and serves as a consultant for a variety of national/international organizations.
The event is sponsored by Matthew 25 The Gorge. Support has been provided by the Immigrant Relief Fund, Bethel Church and Providence Hospital. Spanish/English translation will be provided.
