PORTLAND — The Immigrant Story and the Oregon Historical Society, in collaboration with Portland photographer Jim Lommasson and conceptual artist Roberta Wong, presents a new exhibition, “I Am An American: Stories of Exclusion and Belonging,” at the Oregon Historical Society’s museum in downtown Portland.
The exhibition includes photographs, collected objects, and narratives from Asian Americans, speaking to the resilience of Asian Americans in the face of exclusion and hatred as well as the many dimensions of Asian American identity.
The display focuses on six Asian American women whose experiences reflect the different facets of Asian American identities, said a press release. Their stories correspond with a history of xenophobic policies that resulted in the discrimination and erasure of many Asian Americans.
“I Am An American attempts to shed light on the racism that is woven into the fabric of America,” said Lommasson. “I believe that finally America is beginning to wake up and take anti-Asian discrimination seriously.”
The collection is part of a broader campaign, Oregon Rises Above Hate, that seeks to amplify the narratives of Asian Americans in Oregon to draw attention to the rise in hate aimed at Asian Americans in America. The title, “I Am An American,” was intentionally chosen to bring attention to the 80 years since the federal government confiscated property and sent more than 100,000 Japanese Americans to incarceration camps in the early days of World War II, said a press release. That same phrase, “I Am An American,” became a rallying cry for all Asian Americans.
“Today in the United States,” said Sankar Raman, founder and the current board president of The Immigrant Story, “persons of Asian descent are still trying to combat xenophobia, hateful rhetoric, and the resulting violence, despite being Americans for multiple generations.”
“I Am An American: Stories of Exclusion and Belonging” ultimately recognizes that while xenophobia and anti-Asian violence have been defining parts of the Asian American experience, they need not determine its future.
“I Am An American” is on view through Jan. 8.
