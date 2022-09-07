PORTLAND — The Immigrant Story and the Oregon Historical Society, in collaboration with Portland photographer Jim Lommasson and conceptual artist Roberta Wong, presents a new exhibition, “I Am An American: Stories of Exclusion and Belonging,” at the Oregon Historical Society’s museum in downtown Portland. 

The exhibition includes photographs, collected objects, and narratives from Asian Americans, speaking to the resilience of Asian Americans in the face of exclusion and hatred as well as the many dimensions of Asian American identity.

