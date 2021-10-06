On Sept. 25, Parkdale Grange donated two chairs found stored in their attic to the Hutson Museum in Parkdale.
“These chairs date from 1929, when the grange was used as a Japanese school to teach Japanese culture and language to the Japanese children,” said Mary Zenorini. “The grange was also a meeting place for the Japanese-American League.”
The inscription on the chair is believed to read “1929 Old Home Store.”
The Hutson museum is “a local treasure,” Zenorini added, and offers insight into the history of Parkdale from Native American times through the pioneer era and into current times. It also has an extensive rock collection.
