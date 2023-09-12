HOOD RIVER — Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) administrators and staff welcome the community to the high school for a fall celebration on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The celebration is much more than a typical school open house.
Students and families are invited for an evening of learning, connecting, and having fun at HRVHS to kick off the school year. This event is an opportunity to meet teachers, learn about school offerings, and let staff know ways they can help students succeed, from ninth grade transition to senior graduation and everything in between.
HRVHS staff want to get to know their families better. Families know their students best and it is important for staff to understand every student and their family’s hopes, dreams, and needs when it comes to high school.
There will be interpreters and student guides available throughout the evening. The schedule is flexible. Participants may come anytime between 4:30-7:30 p.m.
HRVHS will provide dinner for all participants. There will be free admission to girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer games, as well as a sneak preview of the fall musical Mean Girls. There will be prizes throughout the evening and a special grand prize drawing at the end of the event.
For more information, call 541-386-4500.
Commented