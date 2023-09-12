B3 HRV fall celebration WITH LOGO.jpg

HOOD RIVER — Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) administrators and staff welcome the community to the high school for a fall celebration on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The celebration is much more than a typical school open house.

Students and families are invited for an evening of learning, connecting, and having fun at HRVHS to kick off the school year. This event is an opportunity to meet teachers, learn about school offerings, and let staff know ways they can help students succeed, from ninth grade transition to senior graduation and everything in between.