HOOD RIVER — The first graduating class to complete three years at Hood River Valley high school — class of 1973 — is celebrating its 50th year reunion on Aug. 25-26.

This class combined students in grades 10-12 from Wy’East and Hood River in the fall of 1970 at the “new” high school. The reunion’s contact person, Mary Lou Perry, said many classmates have been difficult to locate and those attending are asked to please help find and notify their friends about this gathering.