HOOD RIVER — The first graduating class to complete three years at Hood River Valley high school — class of 1973 — is celebrating its 50th year reunion on Aug. 25-26.
This class combined students in grades 10-12 from Wy’East and Hood River in the fall of 1970 at the “new” high school. The reunion’s contact person, Mary Lou Perry, said many classmates have been difficult to locate and those attending are asked to please help find and notify their friends about this gathering.
Perry says the class has a casual meet and greet scheduled at the Hood River Golf Club at Tabby’s from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday night. All HRVHS classes — family and friends are invited to attend.
Interested golfers can play in a shotgun start tournament there on Saturday morning starting at 9:30 a.m. The day will be completed with a casual Saturday night dinner for 1973 classmates only. This gathering, with a DJ, is from 4 to 9 p.m. at the home on Van Horn Butte in Pine Grove.
“The year 1973 was eventful for us and America. Eighteen-year-olds got the right to vote, the military draft stopped, the Vietnam war came to an end that spring, Vice President Agnew resigned, and gas prices were still about 25-35 cents a gallon: some places even 19 cents. How we looked then may be coming back in style as bell bottom pants, long hair and sideburns were worn by the guys while lady’s miniskirts and hot pants were all the rage,” she said. “Although, if you wore them when they first were groovy, you’re too old to wear it now.”
The group of more than 190 graduates became the first class at HRVHS to have completed the new module (“Mod”) system learning curriculum — which was touted then to be a system to help students learn better.
“We’ve had pretty good attendance at reunions every 10 years including more than 70 classmates in 2013. Yet, in the past 50 years at least 35 classmates have passed away,” Perry said. “So, we are hoping for as many as possible to attend.”
For more information and to RSVP, contact Perry by email, om@mowinet.com,
