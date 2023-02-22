“On a dark and stormy night, six strangers arrive at a majestic mansion for dinner with a side of blackmail.”
Such is the premise for “Clue,” this spring’s Hood River Valley High School theater production, opening this weekend, Feb. 24-25 with 7 p.m. showings, and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Shows continue March 3-4 at 7 p.m., all in the Bowe Theater.
The play features a veteran cast — you’ll recognize them from the fall musical “Anastasia,” among other productions — who clearly relish their roles in this fast-paced comedy.
“This is a very professional cast,” said HRVHS theater teacher and director Rachel Harry.
Taking place in Boddy Manor, a Gothic Victorian “mansion of epic proportions and terrifying secrets,” not far from Washington, D.C., we have all the characters, weapons and rooms from the classic Hasbro board game.
But, as with all of Harry’s productions, she and her students have made this their own. (Harry earned the 2017 Excellence in Theater Education Tony Award for a reason.)
“The set is a design I came up with to deal with the fact that my theater lacks many of the stage requirements of the original script,” she said. “The play is written for a ‘flown set,’ and I do not have fly space. My set is designed to reflect the Clue game board, but also retain the realism of the story.”
Instead of “flying” in, Harry’s set changes are made by a group of stagehands (her “techies”) — none of whom she tries to hide. In fact, they add to what is happening on stage.
“The moving set pieces, the hidden doors, etc., were challenges that we had to solve creatively,” she said. “I won’t say how we managed this, but I think the audience will find that it adds a great deal to the story.
“This has always been my challenge when directing the kinds of high tech productions one sees on Broadway — that of, how do I handle this special effect, or that moving set piece? My stagehands work very, very hard to accomplish these kinds of challenging goals, and they do well! I am very proud of both the cast and the crew.”
The play runs approximately 90 minutes. Parents of younger children, take note: The play contains gunshots, fake smoking and simulated alcohol use.
