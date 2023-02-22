“On a dark and stormy night, six strangers arrive at a majestic mansion for dinner with a side of blackmail.”

Such is the premise for “Clue,” this spring’s Hood River Valley High School theater production, opening this weekend, Feb. 24-25 with 7 p.m. showings, and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Shows continue March 3-4 at 7 p.m., all in the Bowe Theater.