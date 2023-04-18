HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County wants your stories.
StoryCorps was introduced in Grand Central Terminal in New York City in 2003 and is now a mobile app, but the idea is the same: “To preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world” (storycorps.org).
It’s a vision the museum shares — its mission statement, in part, is “to bring to life the stories (of Hood River County and the Mid-Columbia River Gorge) through education, discussion and exhibition,” and “to encourage the value of understanding how history shaped the past, impacts the present and influences the future.”
One Saturday in February, I went to the museum and sat down with museum Heritage Council Chair Erica Roulier to see what StoryCorps was about and, though I didn’t plan to participate myself, ended up recording my own story.
“Everyone’s story is important and interesting,” Roulier told me, adding that the role of the museum is to collect history, old and new — and that stories recorded today will be the history of tomorrow.
StoryCorps has an expansive list of questions interviewers can ask their subjects, which is perfect for those who don’t quite know where to start. In fact, it was one of those questions — “What are you proudest of?” — that convinced me that I did have a story to tell after all.
Once I’d agreed to be interviewed, Roulier had me sign a consent form and “oral histories deed of gift” form allowing the museum to keep my story in its archives. And then she began asking questions.
What I’m most proud of — being a part of a group determined to keep the local newspaper going in the Gorge during a rather difficult period of history — was only part of the story I ended up recording, but I was surprised by how much I had to say, helped along by Roulier’s thoughtful questions. Roulier also asked about what it was like to grow up in Hood River in the 1980s and how it’s changed in the 41 years I’ve been a resident.
The History Museum of Hood River County will host its next StoryCorps Saturday on April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. Interviews can last anywhere from 10-40 minutes. A photo may be taken or borrowed for duplication to accompany the interview. StoryCorps does not compensate those who record their stories.
Don’t think you have a story to tell? Consider these questions provided by StoryCorps:
• How would you like to be remembered?
• How has your life been different than what you’d imagined?
• Who are the important people in your life?
• What are the most important lessons you’ve learned in life?
• If you could talk to a younger version of yourself, what would you say?
I think that’s the genius of StoryCorps — everyone has a story to share, but not everyone has a way to share that story. This provides everyone an opportunity to share their experiences in their own words.
