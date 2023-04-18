Hidden History returns

The museum’s Hidden History series begins the 2023 season at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 with Leti Valle Moretti, one of the present-day women featured in “Not Just a Footnote.” She is a local daughter of immigrant farmworkers and an advocate for social justice and improving community well-being. Valle Moretti is Hood River County’s first Latinx Commissioner and currently manages training, development, and career pathways at One Community Health. She serves as board vice-chair for the Hood River Public Transportation (CAT) Board and is a member of the Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee.

The program is free; a $10 donation is suggested and appreciated.

HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County wants your stories.

StoryCorps was introduced in Grand Central Terminal in New York City in 2003 and is now a mobile app, but the idea is the same: “To preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world” (storycorps.org).