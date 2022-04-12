Three students from Hood River Valley High School were selected as this year’s winners in the Hood River County Reads poster contest. The posters feature artwork inspired by Brian Fies’ graphic memoir “A Fire Story,” this year’s book. Yesenia Alaniz took first, Hayden Faaborg second and Emilio Silva third. The next Hood River County Reads event takes place April 22, with “Zine Extravaganza: An Exploration into Small Press Publication Culture, Distribution and Commerce” workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library or via Zoom. The workshop will be led by Kate Bingaman-Burt and Leland Vaughan. Preregistration is required at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
