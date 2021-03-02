Hood River County Reads is getting ready to kick off its 2021 season with its 2020 title, “The Highest Tide” by Jim Lynch, beginning in March.
Friends of the Hood River County library had given away 500 books at Hood River, Parkdale and Cascade Locks events and had a variety of activities planned to celebrate the annual community-wide event in 2020.
And then COVID-19 happened. The program, like so many others in the Gorge, was put on hold, and finally canceled.
Now, a year later, Hood River Reads is back — with a full schedule of online and socially distanced events throughout March and April, cumulating in a virtual writing workshop and webinar with Lynch Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18 (full schedule is below; events are also listed in What’s Happening, printed weekly in Columbia Gorge News).
Free books will again be distributed, this time outside the Hood River Library, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6; free copies will also be available at Parkdale and Cascade Locks branches.
“Hood River County Reads is a county-wide project sponsored by the Friends of the Library,” reads a press release. “Our goal is to encourage readers of all ages to read and discuss books. We choose books and authors that reflect the diversity of our community and that will be shared widely with our county’s individuals and families.”
Hood River County Reads events
Events are as follows; all Zoom events can be accessed at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217).
March 6 — Kickoff at all Hood River County Library branches, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
March 25 — Zoom presentation, “Powered by Science: from Rachel Carson to Greta Thunberg,” 6:30 p.m., presented by Dr. Antonio Baptista. Participants are invited to watch the film prior to the program on Kanopy (hoodriverlibrary.org): “Rachel Carson: The Woman Who Launched the Modern Environmental Movement.”
March 27 — Tree Planting with Bill Weiler, 10 a.m. to noon at Barrett Park. For all ages. Parking is avail-able; bring a shovel, gloves and mask. Email info@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535 to register.
April 3 — Zoom presentation, “Warming of the Gorge and the Impact on Mountains, Mammals, and Humans,” 2 p.m., presented by Bill Weiler.
April 7 — Virtual Hood River Library Book Club: “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy, 6:30-8 p.m.
April 17 — Zoom Writing Workshop with Author Jim Lynch, 10:30 a.m. to noon (beginners) and 2-3:30 p.m. (intermediate or advanced); registration starts March 6. For information or to register, email nfo@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535.
April 18 — Zoom Presentation by Author Jim Lynch, 2 p.m. All are welcome.
Other highlights of this year’s Hood River County Reads event are posters, created by middle and high school students, on display at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River; the poetry post in the Hood River Library lobby; and Zoom discussions with students by the author.
