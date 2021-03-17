Hood River County Reads kicked off its 2021 season with its 2020 title, “The Highest Tide” by Jim Lynch earlier this month.
Friends of the Hood River County Library have a full schedule of online and socially distanced events through April, cumulating in a virtual writing workshop and webinar with Lynch Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18.
The annual reading event features poster contests for middle and high school students. Last year’s winners were Tiegan Slatt, Hood River Middle School, and Claire Bokovoy, Hood River Valley High School, pictured.
Events are as follows; all Zoom events can be accessed at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217); more at hoodriverlibrary.org.
March 25 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Presentation, “Powered by Science: from Rachel Carson to Greta Thunberg,” 6:30 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217). Presented by Dr. Antonio Baptista. Participants are invited to watch the film prior to the program on Kanopy (hoodriverlibrary.org): “Rachel Carson: The Woman Who Launched the Modern Environmental Movement.”
March 27 — Hood River County Reads Tree Planting with Bill Weiler, 10 a.m. to noon at Barrett Park. For all ages. Parking is available; bring a shovel, gloves and mask. Email info@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535 to register.
April 3 — Hood River County Reads Zoom presentation, “Warming of the Gorge and the Impact on Mountains, Mammals, and Humans,” 2 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217. Presented by Bill Weiler.
April 7 — Hood River County Reads Virtual Hood River Library Book Club: “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy, 6:30-8 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217).
April 17 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Writing Workshop with Author Jim Lynch, 10:30 a.m. to noon (beginners) and 2-3:30 p.m. (intermediate or advanced); registration starts March 6. For information or to register, email info@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535.
April 18 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Presentation by Author Jim Lynch, 2 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217). All are welcome.
