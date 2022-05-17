‘Paddle to the Pacific’ author event
Slow down the pace, feel the river mile after mile, and join Laurie Case Wilhite at the Hood River Library at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for an audio-visual kayak journey down the Columbia River from John Day Dam to the Pacific Ocean, with photos and reflections from her book Paddle to the pacific.
Magic: The Gathering
The Hood River Library hosts Magic: The Gathering casual play every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the meeting room. Teens and adults at all levels of experience are welcome to join for an afternoon of casual play.
New family storytime
The Hood River County Library District has announced the return of in-person storytime. A new family storytime will be held at the Hood River Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The storytime is open to all ages and will feature stories, songs and fun.
Literacy enrichment will be at the heart of every session. Children will learn pre-reading skills, develop an increased vocabulary, and nurture a lifelong love of reading.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
