Hood River Adopt A Dog (HRAAD) is holding its third annual “Art of Bark — It’s A Dog’s Life” calendar photo contest.
“For this year’s HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar Photo Contest, we’re looking for the most amazing photo of your pooch,” reads a HRAAD press release. “Yes, we know all photos of your dog are amazing, but do you have an image that is not only beautiful, but somehow captures the personality, beauty and soul of your beloved fur-baby/babies that also shows them livin’ a dog’s life? We want THAT photo.”
Enter at www.gogophotocontest.com/HRAAD2022 to win one of 12 calendar spots. Each entry is $25, which reserves a copy of the 2022 HRAAD Art of Bark calendar. Next, email the voting page to friends and family and ask them to vote for your pup for $1 per vote. The contest ends April 3 at 11:59 p.m.
This event is a fundraiser for HRAAD, whose goal is to provide “the most loving care, best medical services, “fur-ever” adoption services, community assisted spay, neuter, emergency medical and food assistance to Gorge area dogs,” said the press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted monetary support and the overall operations for our organization,” said the press release. “We need your support now more than ever to continue doing great work in our community … Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of homeless dogs.”
The photo with the most votes will win a photo shoot with professional lifestyle photographer John Laptad that will be the featured cover photo for the 2022 calendar. Additionally, the winning dog’s owner will receive a professionally framed 8x10 copy of the cover and a limited-edition HRAAD Art of Bark t-shirt.
Second and third place winners will receive a 5x7 professionally framed copy of their photo.
Adopt A Dog, Inc. (dba Hood River Adopt a Dog) is a 501c3 corporation that cares for shelter dogs at the Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell. Adopt A Dog operates on adoption fees, donations and small grants. For more information, call 541-354-1083.
