A cool, sunny Saturday provided the backstop for volunteers, military servicemen and veteran groups throughout the region as the prepared for Memorial Day services honoring those killed in military service and others who served and have since died.
In White Salmon Cemetery, north of the city, a dozen volunteers and servicemen were among those on hand working carefully among the headstones and placing flags on the graves of veterans.
Print outs showing names, grave locations and service guided the efforts, and all told more than 500 flags were placed, according to American Legion Post 58 Adjunct Ed Lamotte.
Lamotte added an additional 40 veterans buried in the Underwood Cemetery were honored with flags as well. The American Legion Post 58 also place full-scale flags at participating businesses in the White Salmon downtown core, which they do for at least seven major holidays each year, depending on weather.
“It depends on the weather,” he explained. Flags are fine with the Gorge winds, but rain can damage them very quickly.
It was a scenario repeated throughout the greater Gorge, with active ceremonies and days of remembrance to be found throughout most if not every community.
Commented