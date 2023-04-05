Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History

“Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History” has opened at The History Museum of Hood River County and will run through June. Pictured is a WASP uniform worn by Eileen Roach Kesti, a pilot, lobbyist and veteran (1920-2001). The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive.

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County has opened a new temporary exhibit, “Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History,” which runs through June. The exhibit shines a light on women, past and present, who have made and continue to make an impact on our region. (A full story will appear in an upcoming edition.) The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive.

