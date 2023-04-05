HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County has opened a new temporary exhibit, “Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History,” which runs through June. The exhibit shines a light on women, past and present, who have made and continue to make an impact on our region. (A full story will appear in an upcoming edition.) The museum is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive.
April 15 — Passing It On: The Yasui Family and Japanese Americans in Hood River, 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Panel discussion with Linda Tamura, Barbara Yasui and Maija Yasui; register at event/passing-it-on-the-yasui-family-and-japanese-americans-in-hood-river.
April 19 — Hidden History with Leti Valle Moretti, 7 p.m. at the museum. Valle Moretti is one of the present-day women featured in “Not Just a Footnote.” First Hidden History of the season; $10 donation appreciated.
April 22 — StoryCorps Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. at the museum. Record a short story about yourself or your family, to be archived at the museum.
April 29 — Blossom Brunch Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Community Church’s Riverside Room, 317 State St. Peg Lalor is the guest speaker and will share stories of organizing the Gorge Games from 1996-2004. Tickets are $45 and will be on sale soon.
April 27 and May 2 — Auditions for Timewinder Tales (formerly Cemetery Tales), 7 p.m. at the Bngen Theater. A series of performances will be held at the museum in September. For more information, visit /www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/cemetery-tales.
