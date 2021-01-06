Yesteryears
1921 — 100 years ago
Even the sorrows of returning to school after the vacation were forgotten by most of the pupils of the Park St. School in their expectation of starting the new year in a brand-new school. And their joy was reflected in the faces of the directors, superintendent, teachers and even the janitor. One reason for their joy is the old, draughty, damp and cold wooden building will house them no more, and apart from the novelty of the new building, built at a cost of about $70,000 by Stranahan & Slavers, they will have a reasonable chance of keeping warm on the coldest day of winter. — Hood River News
Five Defendants In Liquor Cases Assessed Fines — Upon the recommendation of the District Attorney Francis V. Galloway, fines varying from $25 to $100 were imposed upon five of the defendants arrested in the general raid upon local hotels and ranches on Dec. 12. All five pleaded guilty to a charge of having intoxicating liquor in their possession; Mayeta and Hollenbeck demanded their cases be tried before a jury. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
“If the present epidemic of influenza is now on the wane, as suggested, it probably is because many residents of town and valley have already suffered from the disease and are on the road to recovery,” said a local doctor earlier this week, and contacts of the News’ man have fully established the fact that many families have had one or more members down with the disease at one time or another in the past three weeks. Practically every type of business has been operating with one or more members of its staff absent, with others either slowly recovering or preparing to give up and go to bed. The period of illness has run from two days to a week. — Hood River News
Skidding on icy pavement near milepost 98 on the Oregon Trail Highway, a car operated by Helfred Larson of Fort Peck, Mont., plunged into the cold waters of the Celilo canal at 11:15 a.m. today, dousing the driver, his wife and three children but causing no serious injuries ... Fortunately, the car settled slowly and all occupants were able to clamor out of the windows before the vehicle became submerged. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Despite everyone’s assurance that the “last word” had been said on last November’s disputed election recount of the contest for county commissioner, two principals in the argument joined arguments again this week in lengthy statements prepared for the Hood River News. Into the News office Monday came a letter from Victor Thomsen, chairman of the Hood River County Republican executive committee, charging that Democratic Committee Chairman Walter Wells was still making erroneous charges about the recount. Tuesday morning, County Commissioner George Krieg appeared with his testament on the matter. So that the rights of both men to have their views on an important public issue published, may be served without infringement, their full statements appear, intact, below. — Hood River News
Unemployment continued to rise last month in this area, reaching a level somewhat higher than it was in the corresponding month of 1959, Oregon Unemployment Service reported today. In his monthly report, E.H. Rorick, Dalles manager of OES, said unemployment totaled 1,260 compared with 1,100 for December 1959. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Digging out from one of the worst floods on record was already well underway here when the Hood River County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to seek disaster area status for parts of the county suffering from severe damage from a Christmas night flood. The appeal goes to Gov. Vic Atiyeh, who had already been consulting with State Sen. Ken Jernstedt on the status of the county. Most problems centered in the upper Hood River Valley’s east side, where at least four bridges were knocked out of service and huge chunks of Highway 35 were damaged or wiped out by the Hood River East Fork … some of it has simply disappeared. — Hood River News
The heaviest 48-hour rainfall on record soaked the area last week, leaving Trout Lake awash and completed destroyed a section of Highway 35 south of Hood River. According to Underwood resident and local weather champion Paul Newell, 3.25 inches of rain fell Dec. 25, followed by well over an inch the next day. Newell said the rainfall set new records. Dec. 25 was “the biggest 24-hour rainfall that I’ve got on record,” he said, adding that the two days’ combined rainfall was the heaviest 48-hour period on record. — White Salmon Enterprise
Crews doing remodeling work on a residence on Three Mile Road found what appears to be a full skeleton under the porch of an old house this morning. The sheriff’s office had deputies on the scene late this morning but no other information was being released at this time. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
Attracting family wage jobs while protecting the area’s scenic beauty is the challenge facing Hood River County communities. That’s the quest undertaken by the Hood River County Economic Development Center (EDC), which has been working for the past year to map out a strategy to diversity the current economic base while protecting natural resources. The committee is made up of community leaders, representatives of cities, ports, schools, state and federal agencies, area businesses and private citizens. — Hood River News
Look for some major changes soon in the rural character of a bit of land just north of the White Salmon city limits. On a parcel of land where now you might see highland cattle graze, a two-story, 14,000 square foot building designed to house electronics operations is proposed. Custom Interface, Inc., which now operates out of the Mansfield’s Hardware building in downtown Bingen, hopes to transform a 4.9 acre site at 1110 N. Main — adjacent to Gardner Funeral Home and the Hunsaker Oil facility — into an electronics support services center. “I’d like to be able to control my own destiny,” said Custom Interface President and Founder Nancy White. The building, White said, is needed to allow for growth and to settle in for the long-haul. “If all goes as planned, we expect to move into the new facility by late 2002.” — White Salmon Enterprise
The Sherman County Justice of the Peace should be suspended two months without pay for her participation in an illegal pyramid scheme, a judicial commission said. — The Dalles Chronicle
