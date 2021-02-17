Yesteryears
1921 — 100 years
Realizing that much effort and money has been wasted through duplication in philanthropic work in Hood River during the early part of the winter, the various societies, clubs and churches doing this kind of work have organized a society known as the Public Welfare Organization. It is made up of representatives from each church, lodge, grange and club in the county and the object is to render assistance to those needing it in the most helpful manner possible. The women of the county who need help for housework, day work or hourly work are urged to register with this committee. — Hood River News
124-acre wheat and fruit farm, 35 acres in fall wheat, good buildings, plenty of water. $4,000 down, $8,000; 420-acre stock and wheat ranch, fair buildings, lots of wood, good pasture, $1,500 down, $5,000. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
At the request of a number of residents, the city council of Hood River is now investigating the possibility of having the location of the Town-Parkdale secondary highway changed at its northern end. At the present time, this highway leaves the Columbia River Highway at Ninth and Oak, passes Park and Coe grade schools on Ninth and Eugene, and then proceeds by way of 12th Street south to the open country. The suggested change provides for the secondary highway to leave at the Columbia River Highway at 13th and Oak, up the hill by the way of 13th, then on May to rejoin the resent location on 12th. — Hood River News
Fred Chirsten, local plumber, narrowly averted serious injury and possible death by suffocation here yesterday morning when the sides of an 8-foot trench, in which he was laying pipe, collapsed and covered him with earth to a depth which some witnesses estimated as being more than four feet. Christen was reported to have been working with Phillip Bowman when the accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in front of a residence at 5050 W. 11th St. Bowman promptly sent in a call for The Dalles Fire Department. Firemen, armed with shovels and an inhalator, arrived on the scene and dug Christen out about 15 minutes later. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
County May Close 5 Grade Schools — With parents from the West side area listening attentively, County Unit school board members heard their building committee chairman recommend a drastic change in building arrangements for the district. “This committee feels that there is no choice for the West Side but a new school building to house grades 1-8 and include enrollments presently at Barrett, Oak Grove and Frankton schools,” said building committee chair Don Hanel. Hanel went on to reveal the communities accompanying recommend dations that Mt. Hood and Centralvale schools also be discontinued “as soon as the school board deems it feasible.” — Hood River News
A $43,790 contract for construction of a concrete parapet wall at The Dalles Dam has been awarded to Jack E. Squires, general contractor, McMinnville. The wall will be placed on the existing rock fill closure of the dam on the Oregon shore of the Columbia River. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Gasoline prices are soaring in Hood River, but concerned motorists can still save quite a few cents a gallon by shopping around. Prices for regular gas at a dozen local stations Feb. 5 ranged from just under $1.22 a gallon to $1.41. Unleaded prices ranged from. $1.29 to $1.44, and premium went for $1.37 to $1.49. But that was two weeks ago. By last week, some gasoline wholesalers had raised their prices again, and a number of local stations felt pressured into passing those raises on to the customer. “It’s scary,” said bud Chambers, an employee of Jerry Kramer’s Downtown Shell. “It doesn’t make sense,” he said of the rising prices charged by wholesalers. — Hood River News
Voting was relatively light during the first hours today with 616 of 11,024 voters in, all but the Dufur precincts having voted. There was no answer to telephone calls to the Dufur Christian Church where 666 voters including nine from Tygh Valley could cast ballots. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Two of the largest YACC camps in Washington — Trout Lake and Wind River — are already feeling the effects of federal budget cutting by the Reagan administration. Enrollees at both those facilities as well as other residential Young Adult Conservation Corps camps nationwide will be out of their jobs as of Feb. 20, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The camps themselves are set for closure Jun. 30. “It was real short notice,” said Ginny Stren, group living supervisor at the Trout Lake camp, which currently employs about 35 enrollees and 10 staff members. Stren said the news was not totally unforeseen; The camps were targeted for phase-out by the end of 1981 by the Carter administration. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
CASCADE LOCKS — A settlement may be at hand in the longstanding boundary line dispute around Cascade Locks. A special committee of city and county administrators has been working for the past several months to find an acceptable compromise with Friends of the Columbia Gorge to correct perceived mapping errors in the National Scenic Area border around the municipality. If a settlement between both parties can be reached, it will keep the issue out of the courts, forestall a jurisdictional battle and remove the last roadblock in the county’s path toward keeping the Scenic Area ordinance it adopted in 1997. — Hood River News
In the wake of a 20 percent surcharge on Northern Wasco County PUD power bills since Jan. 1, the NWCPUD board is taking another look Saturday morning at the 2001 budget. Fixed costs may make cuts difficult. — The Dalles Chronicle
Pedestrians in Bingen can look forward to a smoother place to walk soon. By the end of the summer, a six-block stretch of Humboldt is expected to be graced with new sidewalks, with a $75,000 state “pedestrian safety and mobility program” grant covering the costs. “We’re hoping to have them done by the end of the summer,” said Bingen Mayor Brian Prigel. The new sidewalks will stretch from Cedar Street to Willow Street, and depending on the cost, will line both sides of the street. “Humboldt is a secondary thoroughfare. Especially if we get the community center built in the park, it’s a logical route for pedestrians,” Prigel said. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented