Yesteryears
1920 — 100 years ago
A capacity house witnessed the formal opening of the Blue Diamond Bowling Alleys Tuesday evening. Working up to the last minute, Mr. House and Mr. Kruse kept their promise to Hood River bowling fans by having the six tournament drives ready at the time specified. Short speeches by Mayor Scobee, Truman Butler and Rev. W.H. Boddy started the evening. — Hood River News
In the advertisements being published now by merchants of The Dalles, they are giving you the latest news of their stores. Everyone is shopping and everyone is buying, or should be buying, in The Dalles. If you are skeptical about the prices in The Dalles, compare those quoted in these columns by the merchants with those published by Portland merchants. You will find that item for item, local prices are either the same or lower. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1940 — 80 years ago
A big treat is in store for the boys and girls of this community next Wednesday, Christmas Day, when the Hood River Elks Club will sponsor a free show at the Rialto Theater. Following the show, which will start at 10 o’clock and will be a full length special feature, Santa Claus will be the center of attraction at a big Christmas tree at the Elks Temple. There will be gifts and presents for all children of town and valley who attend. Inasmuch as a big crowd of children is expected, plans have been made to insure their safety by having downtown streets patrolled to keep the children free from any traffic hazard. — Hood River News
First editor of The Dalles Daily Chronicle was John H. Cradlebaugh, a man of exceptional talents and a keen follower of the journalistic profession. Twenty-five years ago Cradlebaugh wrote of his impressions of the birth of The Chronicle in 1890 and its subsequent early history. These impressions have been recorded and are republished as follows... — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1960 — 60 years ago
Mt. Hood residents who’d been away for a while were startled by the sight greeting them at the Mt. Hood School corner. There, in the suddenly empty lot where George Hanel’s historic Mt. Hood Post Office had always been was just a pile of lumber. On a heavy timber frame, with men and machine provided by the State Highway Department, the Hanel store and P.O. were trucked out of the path of the new swath that the state will cut as it pushes the Loop Highway project on into the Hood River Valley. — Hood River News
Dalles City, Wasco County and Oregon State Highway officials huddled yesterday in an attempt to work out a right-of-way play problem created by U.S. 30 by-pass plans here ... regarding property once slated for city shops, now needed for S. Frontage Road relocation. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1980 — 40 years ago
The Dee Hardboard Plant is back in full operation this week for the first time in almost a month and Champion International announced its Neal Creek sawmill will shut down Dec. 22 through January during installation of a new lumber edger. Workers were called back to their jobs Monday at the Dee plant after the company operated with a skeleton crew last week during a shutdown involving the temporary layoff of about 115 employees. The Neal Creek sawmill shutdown will result in the layoff of approximately 95. — Hood River News
What authorities had first feared was a spill of the toxic chemical PCB at a truck weighing station on Interstate 84 west of Hood River turned out to be oil sludge and was not hazardous, the Oregon State Police said late Wednesday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
(1979) A lack of quorum at Bingen City Council halted progress on the adoption of a county-wide amended six-year comprehensive road improvement program and the City of Bingen’s allocation to the Klickitat County Regional Planning Board. — White Salmon Enterprise
2000 — 20 years ago
Old Man Winter blew into town with a vengeance this week, arriving a few days ahead of schedule. Snow began falling mid-week, creating hazardous road conditions around the county, in town and on I-84 by Wednesday afternoon. by Thursday, city workers spreading sand and gravel struggled to keep pace with the storm, as snow falling heavily throughout the morning turned streets into icy runways and sent cars bouncing off one another. — Hood River News
A tractor trailer rig plunged off the O.S. 97 bridge and dropped 150 feet into the Columbia River Friday, killing the driver. The vehicle was not visible above the water. Searchers immediately began checking both sides of the river for survivors. Search divers using a video camera located the man in the tractor trailer but was not able to immediately recover his body because of dangerous river conditions. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The White Salmon City Council voted 4-0 to maintain ownership of the building that previously housed the White Salmon Community Library. The 1,600 square foot building has been vacant since the library moved to its new location in May. — White Salmon Enterprise
