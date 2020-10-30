WEB halloween, shepardson.JPG

The yard of Steve and Rosemary Shepardson.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea photo

Dry ice and droll imagery give Halloween a new “angle” in the yard of Steve and Rosemary Shepardson on Hood River’s Heights. Net-wielding fishing skeletons gather around a murky pool and seem to revel in their bony catches. Castle walls, colored lights, creepy ghouls, wraiths, witches and undead pirates also haunt the yard, at Seventh and May streets.

