The Hood River Library is hosting two Halloween activities for children the week before Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Halloween Photo Booth
Children and their grownup are invited to come dressed in costume to pose with an elegant Victorian backdrop and props. Each family may take home one Polaroid photo. Hood River Branch only.
Halloween Book Giveaway
Kids! Do not eat this treat. Unless you are a bookworm. Each child may choose a book to keep. Hood River/Parkdale/Cascade Locks branches.
Library Service Hours
Hood River Branch: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cascade Locks and Parkdale Branches: Tuesday, Thursday, 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
