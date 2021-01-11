“Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series” is a monthly zoom series that kicks off Jan. 12 and offers education for the experienced gardener led by OSU horticulture experts from across the state.
“Participants will take their gardening knowledge to the next level with timely topics from gardening in a changing climate to techniques to extend your season,” said a press release.
The free classes will be held at 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, January through November; recordings will be available to watch at any time. The series is open to the public; OSU Extension Master Gardeners will receive continuing education credit. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
Currently scheduled
- Jan. 12: Understanding Seed Characteristics with Nicole Sanchez
- Feb. 9: Multifunctional Hedgerows with Pami Monnette
- March 9: What to Do About Herbicide Contaminated Compost and Soil Mix/How to Use Compost in Gardens and Landscapes with Weston Miller
- April 13: Dazzling Dahlias with Julie Huynh
- May 11: Water-wise Gardening with Erika Szonntag
- June 8: Unique Winter Vegetables to Grow with Lane Selman
- July 13: Fire-wise Landscaping with Amy Jo Detweiler
- Aug. 10: Season Extension Techniques with Heather Stoven and Nicole Sanchez
- Sept. 14: Gardening with Native Plants for Pollinators with Gail Langellotto
- Oct. 12: Adapting Your Garden and Landscape for Climate Change with Weston Miller
- Nov. 9: Using Life Cycle Analysis to Understand the Sustainability of Your Garden Products and Practices with Gail Langelotto
