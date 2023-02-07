The Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition is now seeking applications for grant funding for projects occurring February through December 2023.
The mission of the trust is to encourage projects and activities in the arts, heritage and humanities that relate to the priorities of the Wasco County Cultural plan, according to a press release.
Grant awards generally range from $200 to $2,000, depending on funds available and the number of grants awarded. The most competitive applications will provide matching resources, either in contributed goods and services or additional cash funding.
Applications became available Dec. 1 and are due back to the trust committee Feb. 17. Awards will be announced by Feb. 24. Applications available online at www.wascoculturaltrust.org.
