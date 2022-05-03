Columbia High School, White Salmon, is collecting donations for its 2022 Project Graduation all-night drug and alcohol-free graduation party.
“In our nation, graduation night has historically been a high-risk event,” said event organizers in a press release. “It is the goal of Project Graduation to provide a safe, fun and activity-filled event for our graduates at an off-campus location. For the first time since the pandemic started, we can plan a graduation night party for the seniors and are sending the graduates on an overnight party to Bullwinkle’s Fun Center in Wilsonville.”
Donations are needed to pay for transportation to and from the event, as well as venue rental, food, supervision, entertainment, games, prizes and special gifts. Students pay a small fee to participate, but donations are what makes the event possible.
Monetary or merchandise donations are being accepted; mail to Project Graduation, PO Box 560, White Salmon, WA 98672. Questions can be emailed to Lori@gorge.net. Donations are tax deductible.
•••
Hood River Valley High School, Hood River, is also collecting donations for its drug, alcohol, tobacco and smoke-free graduation celebration.
“Parents and faculty are working hard to come up with smaller and safer events to celebrate our HRVHS seniors,” organizers said in a press release. “The traditional ‘All Night Senior Party’ has been put on hold for the past two years, but we are in the planning stages of the event this year. Our seniors have accomplished and endured much in their time as students at HRVHS and deserve to be celebrated.”
Monetary and goods and/or services donations are being accepted and will be used to honor seniors. For those donated goods or services, pick up is available. Donations are tax deductible.
Send monetary donations to HRV Project Graduation, 1767 12th St. No. 178, Hood River, OR 97031. For more information, contact Angie Green, amgreen@gorge.net, Sarah Wilson, sarah.wilson@hoodriver.k12.or.us or Michelle Hughes, michelle55gh@gmail.com.
