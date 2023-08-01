On Friday, July 21, tickets went on sale for the first Gorge Impact Film Festival (GIFF), debuting Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at The Ruins, located at 13 Railroad Street in Hood River. The festival will explore one of the most crucial questions of our time: “How does humanity go forward with joy, hope and optimism on a changed planet?”

Climate change, species decline and habitat destruction have transformed our world. But with the planet and humanity here to stay, GIFF seeks to inspire conversations about our future in this evolving environment. Filmmakers from around the globe are invited to submit their work addressing this significant question.