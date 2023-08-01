On Friday, July 21, tickets went on sale for the first Gorge Impact Film Festival (GIFF), debuting Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at The Ruins, located at 13 Railroad Street in Hood River. The festival will explore one of the most crucial questions of our time: “How does humanity go forward with joy, hope and optimism on a changed planet?”
Climate change, species decline and habitat destruction have transformed our world. But with the planet and humanity here to stay, GIFF seeks to inspire conversations about our future in this evolving environment. Filmmakers from around the globe are invited to submit their work addressing this significant question.
The festival will feature a day of films that explore the theme through various lenses, including art and design, nature, indigenous ways of thinking, technology, food, water and energy systems, philosophy and even humor. There will be panel discussions and interviews with filmmakers throughout the day.
GIFF is committed to presenting diverse perspectives and sparking a rich dialogue about our collective future.
The inaugural event at The Ruins in Hood River, Oregon will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and passes are on sale at www.gorgefilm.org. Food and drink will be available including local wines and beers.
The one-day event at the Ruins is the first step in a larger vision for GIFF. The organizers aspire to grow the festival into a multi-day, multi-venue event that brings together filmmakers, artists, thinkers and audiences from all corners of the globe to engage in this vital conversation.
For more information about the Gorge Impact Film Festival or to submit a film for consideration, please visit www.gorgefilm.org.
Commented