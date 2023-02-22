Graphics/photo montage courtesy of Gorge Artists

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, where 40 local artists open their studios to the public for self-guided tours over the course of three days.

From April 21-23, participating artists in Skamania, Klickitat, Hood River, and Wasco counties welcome visitors into their work spaces to appreciate a wide array of art and see creativity in real time. The Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour invites visitors to experience the process of art and expression, and to find beauty in the creative method.