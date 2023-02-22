This year marks the 17th anniversary of the Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, where 40 local artists open their studios to the public for self-guided tours over the course of three days.
From April 21-23, participating artists in Skamania, Klickitat, Hood River, and Wasco counties welcome visitors into their work spaces to appreciate a wide array of art and see creativity in real time. The Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour invites visitors to experience the process of art and expression, and to find beauty in the creative method.
Melanie Thompson, a participating ceramicist, said, “This event is a favorite for me certainly, but has also become highly anticipated for the folks who have marked their calendars to come visit the Gorge for this special weekend. They are inspired by our spaces, curious to see our process, excited to see what’s new!”
Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour (GAOS) began in 2006 when three local artists, Pat Bozanich, John Maher, and Marian Dyche, conceptualized the tour and enlisted the help of other artists for a total of 20 participants willing to open their studios to tours. The event was originally funded via grants and admission fees, but has since evolved into a free, self-guided tour for the public to enjoy. The three founding artists had a relationship with The Dalles Art Center that continues to this day, as the opening art show for the studio tours is hosted at the center. Tentatively set for April 6 this year, the opening art show “Art Connects Community” previews the work of all GAOS participants.
“There’s a real symbiosis between The Dalles Art Center and Gorge Artists,” Board Member and Head of Publicity for Gorge Artists Daiva Bergman Harris said. She recently joined Gorge Artists, a nonprofit organization, after attending the tour for many years.
Today, the GAOS tour is accessible for patrons and tourists, as it is a free experience. Gorge Artists requires juried artists to pay a small entry fee, and the organization also receives funding from sponsorships, promotions, and grants.
“Gorge Artists has grown since the start and we are committed to continuing to grow. We hope to get more involved in local art education and find ways to support Gorge artists themselves, especially by getting them connected to the public,” said Berman Harris.
Even for longtime residents of the Gorge, the tour will bring you to new places and offer new sights. “This is an extraordinary experience because you might not see these parts of the Gorge unless you were at the studios. The artists have such beautiful locations and interesting properties, and this tour allows you to discover places you might not have gone otherwise,” Harris said.
If you’re new to the tour and looking for advice, picking up a studio map and planning your route ahead of time is essential. Booklets which include the studio tour map can be acquired at The Dalles Art Center as well as in retail stores, coffee shops, and libraries throughout the Gorge. Maps can also be found in Portland or on the Gorge Artists website, which offers an interactive map to guide you through the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.
Gorge Artists continues to be a key driver in recognizing the Gorge as a destination for artists and creatives of all types. The organization’s mission statement is “to advance and encourage artists in the Columbia River Gorge by building community among artists and the public, promoting art and business education, and providing opportunities for the public to experience and enjoy art.” During the tours, various styles and mediums are showcased including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking, photography, metalwork, glass, and more. Including so many eclectic artists is one of the many ways that Gorge Artists works to inspire all creatives to follow their own craft.
“Gorge Artists Open Studios put the Gorge on the map as an Arts destination, and I have cherished being a part of the tour for many years,” said Christine Knowles, pastel artist and excited returning participant. After pausing the annual tour in 2020 and instead offering a fall tour in 2021 with less than 30 participating artists, the tour is back to full capacity. Check out their pieces, some while they are still a work-in-progress, and wander through the creative spaces where they come to life.
Pick up a Gorge Artists booklet or visit www.grogeartists.org to begin planning your tour. Studios are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. April 21-23.
