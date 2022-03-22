Gorge Artists hosts the annual Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour on April 22- 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Explore the Columbia River Gorge through the eyes of artists in the setting that inspires them. Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour is an annual tradition inviting art lovers to meet artists in their studio spaces — to experience art as work, craft, process, and inspiration, said a press release.
It is a free, self-guided tour of individual studio spaces located throughout the Mid-Columbia Gorge regional area. This annual tour, now in its 16th year, features more than 33 local artists showcasing a wide variety of work in glass, metalwork, painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, wood working, art quilting, photography, and more.
To see what’s in store for this year’s experience, make sure to follow the event on social media @gorgeartists. For more information, visit www.gorgeartists.org.
