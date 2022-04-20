Columbia Artists Open Studios returns April 22-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, offering the public a free look into the creative spaces of a variety of artists up and down the Gorge.
It’s the 16th year for CAOS, and there are 32 participating artists on this year’s tour, located from Carson to Klickitat in Washington and Parkdale to The Dalles in Oregon. A tour map can be found online at www.gorgeartists.org.
This year’s tour visitors will find drawings, metals, jewelry, paintings, textiles, mixed media, ceramics, printmaking, woodworking, photography and glass — and be able to meet with the artists who create them in their own studios.
This will be Carson metals artist Steve Kowats’ first time on the tour — and it’s also the first year he has fully dedicated himself to art. His projects are mostly crated from all types of repurposed metal.
“Ideas come to me in one of two ways: I see a metal object that has a shape that inspires a sculpture or I have an idea for a sculpture and I see a piece of metal that will start the piece off,” he said.
While he may be new to the tour and to being a full time artist, he has been a professional welder and fabricator since he was 18.
“I dabbled in metal art as a hobby while working in the sheet metal trade,” he said. Now retired, Kowats has purchased a 3,000 square foot building located in Carson — what was, in the 1930s, a Dodge dealership, then a Shell gas station, and then an autobody shop. Now, the space houses Kowats’ studio and showroom, and this summer an art gallery.
“Remodeling the building was an art project for me,” he said. “It has an industrial vibe. I used lots of new and distressed metal on the walls. I now have the space to jump into my art with both feet and display other local artists in the gallery.”
Kowats’ studio is located at 962 Wind River Road, Carson, and is open year-round by appointment (703-624-0892; kovachmetalsmith@gmail.com or kovachmetalsmith.com).
Across the Columbia in Hood River, Abigail Merickel, printmaker, will have her studio open, as she has for the past seven years. “The tour organizers are a visionary group of artists dedicated to the success of the tour, making it easy to want to participate in this fantastic event celebrating the Visual Arts in the Gorge,” she said.
She enjoys the opportunity to connect with people, be they locals or those visiting the Gorge specifically for the event. “I love to tell the stories and explain the layers of meaning behind my artwork,” she said. “Visitors seem to really enjoy learning the back story and I believe they make a deeper connection with the artwork through this direct encounter with the artist.” Merickel also enjoys educating people about the medium of printmaking — an age-old medium crated by hand, one step at a time, with wood blocks, carving tools, ink and paper.
“Some of the printmaking processes I utilize are wood-cuts, etchings and collagraphs,” she said My studio is full of the wood-cut blocks, etching and collagraph plates. Visitors are encouraged to handle these very tactile blocks and plates and gain a better understanding of the laborious process involved in creating a hand-pulled print.” Her studio also holds carving tools, printing inks and her 36 x 72-inch printing press, hand-operated with a captain’s wheel.
Merickel’s studio is located at 1229 29th St., Hood River, and is also open year-round by appointment (541-280-5275; Abigail.merickel@gmail.com or www.abigailmerickel.com).
Imma Royal is another first-time GAOS artist whose paintings will be on display at her business, Nana I Ke Kumu in The Dalles. “I am most looking forward to meeting art appreciators and getting more traffic through my studio,” she said.
She opened the studio/gallery at the beginning of the pandemic. She began painting in her late 20s in a search for self, but could always be found with a sketchbook as a child, she said.
“When I decided to take the plunge to the oil medium, I found home,” she said.
Royal likes to “paint large. I start by using inverse colors in acrylics and move through my layers in oil. This creates a depth and substance to my paintings.”
She has 15 years experience in the mental health field, and is a yoga teacher and life coach in addition to being an artist.
“The experience of painting for me is a process of reaching from within the abyss,” she says on her website. “This transforms me n the creation of each piece.”
Royal’s gallery is located at 413 E. Second St., The Dalles, and is open year-round (541-980-7286; immaroyal@gmail.com or artbyimma.com).
