If you read the Glenwood news very often, you know I like to brag a bit about our wonderful, caring little community. Here’s a prime example: Thursday, Jan. 26 was a very special night for our Glenwood school board directors. As the board members gathered for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the evening started with a very delicious ham dinner with all the trimmings, including dessert, prepared and set out by the school staff. After the dinner, board members enjoyed a very touching video made by the staff and students to thank the board members for their service.
In the years I’ve served on the board, I’ve never felt so appreciated and valued for my service as I felt that night. My fellow board members echoed those same sentiments. Our staff and students here at Glenwood School are awesome and I have to say, we appreciate all of them as much as they appreciate us.
Senior Night for our Glenwood seniors took place on Saturday, Feb. 4. It was quite a full night of fun in a packed gym. Basketball Seniors Alise Gimlin, Tiana Jackson, Allison McFall, and Landon Sanchey were honored. The peewee kids played their final game of the year at half time of the girls’ game and the homecoming Queen and King were crowned at half time of the boys’ game. Our Public-School Employees members served delicious foods in the concessions stand.
This news had to be submitted before the games were played and homecoming king and queen were crowned, so I’ll share those results at a later date.
However, at the last update, we do know that the Klickwood girls’ high school basketball team is still holding strongly in second place in the Big Sky Conference. They are having an awesome season. The Klickwood boys’ team has really shown just how hard they’re willing to play in all their games. It is tough when a team with few members plays against teams with much larger players and deeper benches, but the boys just never give up and I love watching them play from their hearts out there.
Each year the Glenwood Women’s Club raises funds to support various community service projects. Among those projects is filling and donating 30 backpacks for foster and homeless children in Klickitat County.
So many times, children are removed from their homes in such an urgent manner they only have the clothes they’re wearing. Our county Children’s Services caseworkers tell us how important these cases are to the care and emotional well-being of the children.
Each year, the backpacks, divided into three age groups, are filled with items such as blankets, pajamas, hygiene products, socks, books, color books and crayons for the younger children, journals and pens for the older ones, and stuffed animals, and diapers for the smallest children.
Other community service projects include annual scholarships for Glenwood graduating seniors, the Community Halloween Festival, eighth grade promotion reception, the Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Good Joe and Good Jill character awards for Glenwood high school students, and support for the community Thanksgiving dinner. To help raise funds for all these projects, collection jars have been placed in businesses in Glenwood and other communities in the county.
The Women’s Club appreciates all the donations it receives from generous, caring people in the community and around the Gorge area that help the club continue these very important causes.
Thank you to all who are able to help the Women’s Club continue these projects this year.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
