If you read the Glenwood news very often, you know I like to brag a bit about our wonderful, caring little community. Here’s a prime example: Thursday, Jan. 26 was a very special night for our Glenwood school board directors. As the board members gathered for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the evening started with a very delicious ham dinner with all the trimmings, including dessert, prepared and set out by the school staff. After the dinner, board members enjoyed a very touching video made by the staff and students to thank the board members for their service.

In the years I’ve served on the board, I’ve never felt so appreciated and valued for my service as I felt that night. My fellow board members echoed those same sentiments. Our staff and students here at Glenwood School are awesome and I have to say, we appreciate all of them as much as they appreciate us.