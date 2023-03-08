While the Klickwood girls’ basketball season came to an end in the first round of district play, one Glenwood kid, playing on the Trout Lake girls’ team, had a pretty awesome finish to her season.
Willa McLaughlin, daughter of Bridget and Jay and a senior at Trout Lake High School, helped take her Mustangs team to a second round State playoff game against Damascus Christian on Saturday, Feb. 25 after the team placed first in the Big Sky Conference 1A-6 Girls’ District tournament in The Dalles, then defeated Union in the first round of State playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Although the Mustangs girls lost a tough second-round state playoff game to Damascus Christian, everyone felt like a winner when that last game and the Mustangs’ 2022-23 season was over.
Unbeknownst to Willa, she was closing in on reaching the 1,000-point mark for her high school career. Her coaches and parents knew and kept it quiet. This was a very high and difficult goal to reach, especially due to two very short seasons in a row due to COVID limitations. Usually a team plays 24 games per season. Trout Lake girls only had nine games in Willa’s 10th grade year and 14 games last year.
When Willa finally hit that 1,000-point mark in the fourth quarter of their game against Damascus Christian, game officials stopped play and made a special announcement of Willa’s achievement. All the fans from both schools gave her a great standing ovation and she was presented with a gift basket and special posters from Glenwood friends. After the game resumed, Willa went on to score a total of 19 points in the game.
This high mark was especially remarkable when it turned out that nearly half (491) of those 1,000 points were made just in this 2022-23 season. In addition to all those points, Willa also had 102 blocks for the season. Willa is not just an amazing athlete, she’s a young woman of outstanding character and scholastic achievement. Her smile lights up the basketball court and she is a great leader on and off the court. All of us here in Glenwood are so very proud of Willa’s great season and awesome scoring achievement. Congratulations, Willa.
In a related note, when Trout Lake played Union in that first State playoff game, it made me proud to see so many Glenwood fans who drove over the hill to cheer for the Trout Lake Mustangs girls. Our schools may be competitors in sports but are friends first and foremost.
Little Glenwood athlete Jentry Hoctor finished her club volleyball season on Sunday, Feb. 26 with a tournament in Goldendale. Former Glenwood resident Julia Lund did a great job of coaching the Goldendale Purple 12 team of mostly 9-year-olds and they learned a lot and had great fun. Thank you, Julia, for giving your time and being so caring and patient with those little girls.
Jentry’s big sister, Jocee, who plays on the Goldendale Gold14 team, competed in her Goldendale tournament on Sunday, March 5 and will finish her club volleyball season with a two-day tournament in Yakima on March 11-12. It’s no wonder these young Glenwood athletes love volleyball. Their mom, Jaecee Hoctor, was a volleyball standout in both high school and college and has been a high school volleyball coach for, first, Klickitat, and, presently, the combined Klickitat/Glenwood team. I’d say volleyball is in their genes.
Many from Glenwood attended a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 25 for former Glenwood resident Charlene Walker Lemley and her brother Melvin Walker. Charlene and her late husband Ray lived in Glenwood for many years, raising their children here and being involved in school and community activities with their children. It was heartwarming for the family to have such a large attendance of friends coming from all over to celebrate the lives of Charlene and her brother Melvin. Our condolences go to the Lemley and Walker families.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
