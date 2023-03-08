Willa McLaughlin

Willa McLaughlin hit the 1,000-point mark in the fourth quarter of their game against Damascus Christian. Game officials stopped play and made a special announcement of Willa’s achievement.

 Contributed photo
CGN Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

While the Klickwood girls’ basketball season came to an end in the first round of district play, one Glenwood kid, playing on the Trout Lake girls’ team, had a pretty awesome finish to her season.

Willa McLaughlin, daughter of Bridget and Jay and a senior at Trout Lake High School, helped take her Mustangs team to a second round State playoff game against Damascus Christian on Saturday, Feb. 25 after the team placed first in the Big Sky Conference 1A-6 Girls’ District tournament in The Dalles, then defeated Union in the first round of State playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 22.