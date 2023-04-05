When writing about the Glenwood community, the best part is that I get to brag about our students, past and present. One of our Glenwood High School 2020 graduates, Marquis Star-Tyndall, has been attending Perry Technical Institute in Yakima and graduated last week in the electrical program.
She has already started a new job in Puyallup, Wash., as an electrical apprentice at Boone Electric, which will help her prepare to challenge her 01 Journeyman’s test.
Her Glenwood family, Mary Tyndall, Suzy Tyndall-Wilkin, Justin Ohnemus, and Chris Tyndall, traveled to Yakima for the graduation and celebration.
Marquis, we here are all immensely proud of you and wish you much success as you start this next chapter in your electrician journey.
Another Glenwood graduate, James Griffin, class of 2022, is proudly serving in the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, N. C. James, son of Kara and Dan, trained as a combat medic and recently earned his Airborne wings from the Airborne School in Ft. Benning, Ga. His mom says James discovered he really likes to jump out of airplanes. James is now assigned as a medic for the 3-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment.
Go, Gun Devils! James, you continue to make us all here in Glenwood very proud. Thank you for your service.
I read the following on the Glenwood School District No. 401 Facebook page and wanted to share it here: “Here at Glenwood School, we support and create pathways, from advanced and rigorous university-bound courses such as AP Language, Literature, Running Start, and Bridge to College, to CTE courses in Metals, Woods, Forestry, and others. Glenwood School has a pathway to meet your future goals.”
Exciting things are happening here at our school and, as we proudly say, Glenwood students soar in our school.
The Glenwood Rodeo Association has begun planning the 2023 Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo for Father’s Day weekend. In addition to all the traditional roping and riding events and events for the kids, this year’s rodeo will feature trick rider Haley Proctor. That will be something fun and exciting to watch for everyone.
The Glenwood Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization that has been presenting the annual rodeo for almost 90 years. As a non-profit, the Glenwood Rodeo Association grounds, arena, and dance hall are available to rent for your special gatherings such as weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations. Contact Chris Miller at 509-364-3427 to reserve all or part of the rodeo grounds and hall.
Several Glenwood families attended the 2023 Cattlemen’s Banquet in Goldendale on Saturday, March 18. Attendees enjoyed a delicious prime rib dinner with all the trimmings. John Stephens Jr. of Glenwood introduced the 2023 Cattleman of the Year, Don Slater. You may recall, the Stephens family of Appleton and Glenwood were Cattleman of the Year for 2022. Jocee Hoctor, a Glenwood seventh grader and member of Mt. Adams Community 4-H club, was among the group of beef showers awarded a certificate for Steer of Merit, in recognition of the hard work they put into raising and showing quality steers at the county fair last year.
Under the leadership of the Beef 4-H leader, Mike Woodward, Jocee is already hard at work preparing her 4-H beef projects for this year’s fair.
All those kids in attendance at the banquet had to get up early the next day and head to the county fairgrounds for the Beef pre-show, where the animals are all weighed and recorded. The county fair in August seems a long way off, but the time really flies as the kids work hard raising and practicing with their steers and heifers. We wish Jocee and all the Mt. Adams Community 4-H beef club members the best of luck at the 2023 fair.
I am a bit late in including this news item, but late is better than never. The Glenwood Junior Class would like to thank everyone who made donations or helped with their crab feed. It was a great success this year and they appreciate all who helped or attended.
