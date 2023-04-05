CGN Mary Pierce new

When writing about the Glenwood community, the best part is that I get to brag about our students, past and present. One of our Glenwood High School 2020 graduates, Marquis Star-Tyndall, has been attending Perry Technical Institute in Yakima and graduated last week in the electrical program.

She has already started a new job in Puyallup, Wash., as an electrical apprentice at Boone Electric, which will help her prepare to challenge her 01 Journeyman’s test.