It’s sure hard when our small community loses friends we’ve known for all or most of our lives. I’m sad to share the news that life-long Glenwood resident Skip Burril passed away Sunday, Aug. 6 at the age of 81 after a long illness. Skip was very beloved in this community. Many remember way back to when he was a great athlete in high school here. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Bolt, 63 years ago. Together they raised four daughters, Belinda Burril, Charlene Burril Ladiges, Valerie Burril, and Jeannie Burril Cummings.