It’s time once again for the spring meeting of the Camas Prairie and Vicinity Pioneers Association meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend the May 7 meeting at 1 p.m. in the school multipurpose room. There will be a potluck lunch, followed by a historical presentation.
You need not be a descendant of a Glenwood valley pioneer family to attend. Anyone interested in learning about the history of our area is very welcome.
As the planning and preparation for the upcoming 2023 Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo picks up speed, I want to share news of a very special addition to the rodeo program this year. Haley Proctor, a nationally famous trick rider, will perform both days of the rodeo. Haley’s exciting trick riding performance will have everyone in the grandstands on the edge of their seats. Haley also has a very special connection to Glenwood.
Her husband, Shane Proctor, is the great-great-great-grandson of Peter Conboy and Jane Conboy Myers, one of the first Glenwood valley pioneer families. Shane’s great-great-grandfather, Peter A. Conboy, donated the land where the Glenwood rodeo arena is located. We hope you’ll all come out this Father’s Day weekend to enjoy all the rodeo events, including Haley’s trick riding performances.
Glenwood students were honored at a fun and lively spring sports assembly on Thursday, April 20. Members of the high school and middle school track teams, High school and junior high school rodeo teams, Western States Junior Rodeo participants, Leonardo’s Plumbing coach pitch team, and Mt. Adams Little League baseball team were all called up and recognized for their participation in these various sports. Our kids are very busy this spring, and this means the coaches and parents are, too. Our middle and high school track teams are doing well in their meets and improving times and distances with each meet.
Western States Junior Rodeo Association athletes from Glenwood, Jocee and Jentry Hoctor, Rigynn Mengarelli, Blaine and Joslyn Arnold, along with “almost Glenwood kids” Riley and Bailey Rickman and JayCee McLean, traveled to Pendleton on Saturday, April 22 for their first junior rodeo of the season. They were lucky to have a beautiful, warm day as they participated in various riding and roping events.
Rigynn is in kindergarten and it’s her first year doing rodeo but she did very well on her horse, Martin, including an awesome job flanking her goat when several kids bigger than her weren’t able to. Way to go, Rigynn. All the cowgirls and our one cowboy did great and are looking forward to their May rodeo. In the Senior Girls division, Joslyn placed first in break-away roping. She and Blaine, along with Peyton Sanchey, participated in their first high school and junior high school rodeos of the spring season last weekend. I’ll share results when I receive them.
As if our Glenwood kids weren’t busy enough with track and rodeo, the high school kids joined with several other schools for their senior prom in The Dalles on the evening of Saturday, April 22. Glenwood’s Queen Jayla Avila and King Landon Sanchey presided over a very fun and special night.
We may be a small, quiet community, but we sure find a lot of fun things to do.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
