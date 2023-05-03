CGN Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

It’s time once again for the spring meeting of the Camas Prairie and Vicinity Pioneers Association meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend the May 7 meeting at 1 p.m. in the school multipurpose room. There will be a potluck lunch, followed by a historical presentation.

You need not be a descendant of a Glenwood valley pioneer family to attend. Anyone interested in learning about the history of our area is very welcome.