Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

If you read the Glenwood News very often, you know by now how much I like to celebrate our Glenwood kids, past and present. I received some great news this week regarding Carmen Guzman. Carmen, the daughter of Blas and Laurie, was part of the class that graduated in 2020, although she switched to an online school program during her senior year and finished high school through that program. She is now an EMT and firefighter interning with the Hood River Fire Department while also studying to receive her degree as a paramedic and says she loves her career choice and her job. I remember Carmen as always helpful and caring when she was in school here, so I think she went into the perfect field of work. Hood River FD is very lucky to have this awesome young woman. Carmen, we are all proud of you here in your hometown.

•••