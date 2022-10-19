If you read the Glenwood News very often, you know by now how much I like to celebrate our Glenwood kids, past and present. I received some great news this week regarding Carmen Guzman. Carmen, the daughter of Blas and Laurie, was part of the class that graduated in 2020, although she switched to an online school program during her senior year and finished high school through that program. She is now an EMT and firefighter interning with the Hood River Fire Department while also studying to receive her degree as a paramedic and says she loves her career choice and her job. I remember Carmen as always helpful and caring when she was in school here, so I think she went into the perfect field of work. Hood River FD is very lucky to have this awesome young woman. Carmen, we are all proud of you here in your hometown.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, several people attended the Camas Prairie and Vicinity Pioneers Association meeting at the school, enjoying a delicious potluck dinner, good visiting, and a historical presentation regarding Oscar and Antonie Kuhnhausen’s separate journeys to America and the beautiful life and homestead they made for their family. The meeting ended at Shady Nook Farm, where Glenn Pierce gave everyone a tour of the unique old red barn and other buildings that still remain from Oscar and Antonie’s time.
This pioneers association was formed 101 years ago and used to be a huge gathering of the residents of Glenwood and surrounding areas. Now Pioneers Association meets just twice a year, the first Sundays of May and October. All who are interested in the history of our valley, whether your family has lived here for decades or you are new residents, are welcome to attend. It’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon and learn about the community where you live or grew up.
There’s another interesting historical gathering coming up soon. The Klickitat County Historical Society year-end program will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Goldendale Grange. The short program will begin at 1 p.m., followed by pie and visiting. I’ve been told there’s easy parking at the new Goldendale Grange. It’s bound to be an interesting program.
Our junior high and high school rodeo athletes did very well in Coulee City the first weekend in October. Blaine Arnold placed fourth and fifth in goat tying on Friday. His sister Joslyn placed first in goat tying both Saturday and Sunday and first in the average for the weekend. Wow, way to go, Joslyn. Peyton Sanchey placed fifth in the barrels and fifth in the poles on Saturday and ninth in the barrel average for the weekend. Emma Patterson placed third in the barrels Saturday and fourth in the barrel average. These Glenwood rodeo athletes are representing their hometown so well this season. Saturday night of that weekend, the high school kids had their high school rodeo homecoming dance, since many have to miss their own high school homecomings to compete in fall rodeo. The girls looked lovely in their sparkly dresses and had a great time with the many friends they’ve made through Washington State High School Rodeo.
The following weekend, they competed in their final fall rodeo in Toppenish. In junior high competition, Blaine Arnold placed sixth in goat tying and eighth in breakaway roping on Saturday. He competed in steer saddle bronc but missed his mark out and had no time. His sister Joslyn placed fourth in goat tying on Saturday. On Sunday, she placed sixth in goat tying and fifth in breakaway roping. What a great way to finish to the fall season. Now they have the winter to practice in preparation for the spring season.
In other rodeo news, Glenwood’s own Supergirl, Scarecrow, and Flower Child came home with nice awards after their final 2022 West Klickitat Posse Saddle Club Barrel Series playday at the posse grounds in White Salmon on Sunday, Oct. 9. Just for fun, contestants dressed in costumes for this October finale. Jentry and Jocee Hoctor and their mom, Jaecee, had a great 2022 summer of buckle series competition. When the season points were tallied, Jentry placed fourth in the 9-11 age group, although she’s still just 8 years old, and received a beautiful horse breast collar. In the 12-14 age group, Jocee placed third and also won a beautiful breast collar. Their mom finished first in the adult group for the second year in a row and took home another beautiful buckle and a water bottle. Congratulations, Hoctor cowgirls.
Here’s another reminder that the Glenwood Rodeo Association has facilities available to rent for your special occasions, meetings, etc. The facilities include the large meeting/dance hall with a kitchen, the arena, and the grounds. If you would like to rent part or all of the rodeo facilities, please contact Chris Miller at 509-364-3427. Glenwood Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization that has presented the annual Father’s Day weekend rodeo almost continuously for 87 years.
