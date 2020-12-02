Our community has lost a very beloved member. Helen Blair passed away last week at her home with family by her side. Helen, who was 91, moved to Glenwood a few decades ago with her husband, Lester. She was active in Glenwood Women’s Club where she served as president for 20 years and helped in the Women’s Club cook shack at the rodeo for many years. In addition to those activities, Helen oversaw the annual Easter Egg hunt and Friday night pinochle and bingo at the Grange Hall. After Les’s passing in 2012, their son Mike and his wife, Apryl, moved to Glenwood to live with and care for Helen. When she finally decided to take a less active role in Women’s Club activities, it took as least three other club members to accomplish all those activities she handled so well on her own.
Helen was loved by so many and the Friday night dinners at the local café were made more enjoyable by her wry sense of humor and the twinkle in her eye. She had a quiet presence about her, but was not, by any means, meek or reticent. Helen spoke her mind when the need arose, but always in a friendly way. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and all her Women’s Club “sisters.” She was laid to rest in a graveside service at Mt. Adams Cemetery earlier this week, with family and friends in attendance. Our deepest condolences go out to Mike and Apryl and all the rest of Helen’s family.
Congratulations to Glenwood High School sweethearts Bun and Anita Wellenbrock as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 4. They definitely are still sweethearts after all these years. Bun also celebrated his 80th birthday on Nov. 14, marking two milestones this month.
We received news that former Glenwood resident Doug Guinn recently passed away at his home in Vader, Wash. Doug still had several friends here in Glenwood and will be missed by many here. He is survived by his wife, Linda Pliler Guinn, at home; brother, Bob Guinn, of Glenwood; six sons, Eric and Chris Guinn, Shawn, Eric, Mike, and Jon Ferguson, and daughter Sharon Guinn Roberts; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; his aunt Rosemary; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Our condolences to his brother Bob, wife Linda, and all his children and grandchildren.
Glenwood has had the good fortune to have as a new resident, Dan Griffin, who moved here in September with his wife, Kara, and their two children. Dan currently is employed by Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue in Portland and has served as a paramedic in that department for 24 years. He recently completed the reciprocity process to practice as a paramedic in Washington state. Dan joined the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department soon after moving to our community and all of us who live here are very fortunate to now have a certified paramedic as a member of the department. Thank you, Dan. Welcome to our community, Griffin family.
Since we’re writing about the Glenwood Fire Department, they are asking, would you also like to serve our community and have you ever thought about becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT)? Here is your opportunity. If you are willing to commit to serving our community for the next two years, the Glenwood Fire Department will sponsor you to become an EMT. Dan Griffin provided the following information regarding the course. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Course runs from Jan. 4, to April 24, 2021. It is sponsored by Southwest Regional EMS and Trauma Care Council and the Klickitat County EMS and Trauma Care Council.
The course includes 190 hours, covering patient assessment, documentation, airway, oxygen administration, CPR, AED, supraglottic airway, bandaging, spinal immobilization, splinting, lifting and moving, trauma, triage, medical emergencies, pediatrics, EMS operations and systems, OB/GYN, and infectious disease prevention. Class times are Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 -9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., hours as needed. Classes will be done through hybrid virtual instruction with various locations of small groups for skills. Applications are due Dec. 1. For more information, contact Brad Gimlin. This is a great opportunity to make a very meaningful contribution to our community.
Send your Glenwood area news to Mary Pierce at gmpierce09@gmail.com.
