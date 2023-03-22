Wouldn’t you like to buy a wide variety of tasty fruit and support the Mt. Adams Community 4-H club at the same time? The 4-H annual fruit sales drive has started. You can order oranges (half or whole box), fuji apples, grapefruit, kiwis, and d’anjou pears from any club member. Fruit is scheduled to be delivered March 23.
The club members, whose 2023 projects include beef, swine, chicken, goat, sewing, and foods, need our support to make this 4-H year run smoothly and successfully, all the way through the county fair in August.
A big thanks goes to the Glenwood community and surrounding communities for always being so supportive of our kids.
Jocee Hoctor, a Glenwood Middle School seventh grader and club volleyball athlete, recently completed her club volleyball season. On March 5, she competed with her Goldendale Gold 14U team in the Queens of the Gorge Tournament on their home court at the Goldendale High School gym. The Goldendale team placed first in their morning pool matches and second overall in the tournament. Jocee received a sportsmanship award and was also presented with a beautiful volleyball motif water bottle for being top server in the serving fundraiser.
The club volleyball season finished with a rigorous, two-day tournament in Yakima on March 11-12. Jocee said some of the teams she and her Goldendale Gold 14U team played were high school teams. Instead of feeling the challenge was too daunting, Goldendale Gold played hard and came close in matches with the older, more experienced girls. Jocee reports that it was fun and exciting playing against such skilled teams and she wishes the season wasn’t over yet. Jocee, we in your hometown are proud of your dedication to a sport you love.
Our Glenwood High School track team members have been practicing hard for their 2023 season, but have had to practice in the gym and hallways due to snow on the ground outside.
Their first track meet took place on Friday, March 17 in The Dalles. This news had to be submitted prior to the meet so I’ll share results at a later date. We have a big team of 19 members this year and they are very dedicated and determined to make it to state. Good luck in your 2023 season, Eagles.
By all accounts, the Glenwood junior class crab feed and senior class silent auction on the evening of March 13 were great successes. The junior class would like to thank the Glenwood community and surrounding communities for their support of this annual event. I would say that this year’s feed was, arguably, the most well attended of any previous crab dinners. The juniors and their parents, advisors, and other volunteers did a great job.
Spring break is coming up and families are making plans for fun getaways. School will be closed from March 27-31. Have fun, everyone.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
