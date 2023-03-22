CGN Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

Wouldn’t you like to buy a wide variety of tasty fruit and support the Mt. Adams Community 4-H club at the same time? The 4-H annual fruit sales drive has started. You can order oranges (half or whole box), fuji apples, grapefruit, kiwis, and d’anjou pears from any club member. Fruit is scheduled to be delivered March 23.

The club members, whose 2023 projects include beef, swine, chicken, goat, sewing, and foods, need our support to make this 4-H year run smoothly and successfully, all the way through the county fair in August.