Another great couple in Glenwood recently celebrated a milestone. Darlene and Dennis Humphrey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 27 with dinner out and a Zoom party with family. Dennis and Darlene met in Everett, Wash., and were married on a snowy day in Kirkland. They visited the Oregon coast for their wedding trip. They made their first home in Sumas, where Dennis worked for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Deming and Darlene taught at Nooksack Valley High School.
Dennis started his job with the DNR in Glenwood on May 1, 1974. Darlene stayed behind to have their first baby. She and their baby joined Dennis in Glenwood when David was three weeks old. Two years, later Darlene started her 30-year teaching career in the Glenwood schools. In January 1981, their daughter Sarah was born. Darlene and Dennis feel blessed to have raised their family in Glenwood. Congratulations, Dennis and Darlene.
The Klickwood (Klickitat/Glenwood) high school volleyball game scheduled for March 4 at Arlington was postponed due to a shortage of referees. That game will be added to the end of the season. The girls have lost some tough matches this season, but the young team is learning and improving with each game and practice. Check with Coach Jaecee Hoctor at the Glenwood school for game schedules and live streaming sites and times.
The Glenwood Middle School girls, under the guidance of Coach Sara McFall, are off to a good start, winning their games against Klickitat and Centerville. They played Bickleton on the 17th in Bickleton (too late to report in this column) and will go against Bickleton on the 29th in the Glenwood gym. Check with Jaecee at the school for information on viewing the middle school games. The schools are on spring break from March 22-26.
Spring time here on the Camas Prairie is a beautiful time of year. New calves are showing up in the pastures on a daily basis. The little calves sometimes tend to walk under the fences, so watch for them along the roadways and notify the owners if you can. Usually, they go back to their mamas on their own. The swallows have returned here to Shady Nook Farm and the geese fill the fields. The sandhill cranes have also returned to the Conboy Lake National Wildlife Refuge and in people’s pastures. Conboy Lake is full and there are many varieties of waterfowl to be seen out there, as well as herds of elk. Mount Adams majestically stands guard over our valley and we only have to step outside to recognize how very lucky we are to live in this peaceful, beautiful place.
