Here’s some great news regarding Glenwood senior Allison McFall. Ally, daughter of Sara and Adam, was recently notified that she has been selected to receive Washington State University’s largest scholarship that is awarded to incoming freshmen in the fall. The Distinguished Regents Scholar recipients will receive full tuition and mandatory fees for up to 18 credits per semester for four years. This year, WSU awarded this prestigious award to only 11 students in the state.

In addition to her academic success in school, Ally has participated in volleyball, basketball, and track during her high school years and is a junior member of the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. Glenwood School and all of us who know and love Ally are so proud of her academic achievements inside the classroom and her civic contributions to her school and community. Congratulations on this very impressive, well-deserved award, Ally.