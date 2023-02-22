Here’s some great news regarding Glenwood senior Allison McFall. Ally, daughter of Sara and Adam, was recently notified that she has been selected to receive Washington State University’s largest scholarship that is awarded to incoming freshmen in the fall. The Distinguished Regents Scholar recipients will receive full tuition and mandatory fees for up to 18 credits per semester for four years. This year, WSU awarded this prestigious award to only 11 students in the state.
In addition to her academic success in school, Ally has participated in volleyball, basketball, and track during her high school years and is a junior member of the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. Glenwood School and all of us who know and love Ally are so proud of her academic achievements inside the classroom and her civic contributions to her school and community. Congratulations on this very impressive, well-deserved award, Ally.
Saturday, Feb. 11 was one of the most beautiful days we’ve had so far this year. The sunrise was very colorful and the sun shone brightly all day, finishing with an absolutely gorgeous sunset. That was the day we gathered at the Glenwood school to celebrate the life of a wonderful lady, Charlene Gimlin Cortez. Charlene raised her family here in Glenwood with her late husband, Bob Gimlin. She worked as a cook at the school for 35 years and was known for her kind, gentle nature.
Some remember that, as students whose families were struggling, Charlene made sure they had extra food because there might not be any at home. She always had a smile on her face and just to know her was to love her. After retirement, Charlene married Rudy Cortez and they created many good memories together in their golden years.
Our deepest condolences go out to Rudy and all the Gimlin and Cortez families.
Karen Gravelle Saunders also notified us of the passing of another former Glenwood resident. Jerry King passed away in Grants Pass, Ore., on Dec. 10. Jerry and his family were a vital part of our community for many years and lived and farmed on the old King Ranch, which is now part of the Wildlife Refuge. All of Jerry’s siblings, Dennis, Jaylin, and Barbara, are still living and will miss him. Jerry was a talented team member of the award-winning Glenwood Eagles basketball team during all his years in high school.
Some might remember that, living so far out of town, Jerry and Dennis would ride their horses to Glenwood during basketball season and keep them in a little barn near the school owned by Antonie Kuhnhausen during the day. After basketball practice each evening, the boys would ride all the way back out to the King Ranch. That was something pretty unique to our little community. Jerry enjoyed spending time at the beach with his large family of four daughters and one son. The Glenwood High School class of 1964 has lost a good friend and will treasure memories of his smile, caring ways, and readiness to help others.
The Klickwood girls’ basketball team traveled to Moro on Feb. 13 for a first round district game against Sherman County. The girls played well and lost a tough game, so their basketball season has come to an end, but those girls are winners in our hearts. They had an outstanding season under the guidance of Coach Billie Patterson and we couldn’t be prouder of them all. New records were broken, including Alise Gimlin’s new school record for seven 3-pointers in one game. Emma Patterson, just a freshman, scored 28 points in one of the last games of the regular season and is working to surpass her Aunt Rose Olney Dove’s Glenwood school record. It’s hard to just single out two girls, though, when every member of the team played with so much grit and determination in every single game. This was their season of playing from the heart and it showed. We love you, Klickwood girls and Coach Billie.
Other Glenwood athletes, Jocee and Jentry Hoctor, have been busy with club volleyball this winter. Jocee, a seventh grader, is on a Goldendale Gold 14 team, which includes former Glenwood kid Macie Lorton. Jentry, in third grade, is on a Goldendale Purple 12 team coached by former Glenwood “kid” Julia LaVallie Lund. On Feb. 12, Jocee and her team competed in the Gorge Juniors VBC U14 Volleyball Tournament at Columbia High School in White Salmon. Teams from The Dalles, Hood River, Stevenson, White Salmon, and Goldendale played in both the high school and middle school gyms. The Goldendale Gold team played well and hard, finishing in second place in pool play and third place overall. It may have been Super Bowl Sunday, but, for some of us, volleyball trumped football that day.
Another winter sport athlete, Glenwood High School sophomore Ty Murray, had great success recently at the Vintage Snowmobile Races in Sumpter, Ore. Ty placed first in the 440 Free Air Youth, 340 Stock Youth, 440 Free Air Men’s, and the Dash for Cash. After all those first-place wins, he also placed second in the 340 Men’s and the 440 Super Stock. Way to go, Ty.
I received some news from Josie Dickey, the newly elected reporter for the Mt. Adams Community 4-H club. At their recent first meeting of the year, other officers chosen are President Bella Bensel, Vice President Blaine Arnold, Secretary Riley Rickman, Treasurer Jayla Avila, and phone callers Bailey Rickman, Norah Kabriel, and Bryn Kreps. The club is looking forward to their annual fruit sales and will soon begin taking pre-orders.
Before COVID hit, the club had planned to restore the two Glenwood community signs by Lakeside Cemetery Roads. Rather than try to repair and restore the old signs, new signs are in the process of being made. The club hopes to have the signs up before rodeo weekend this year.
The club has 34 members participating in beef, swine, sewing, cooking/baking, poultry, and goats. The older members are excited to welcome all the new members and would like to thank all the communities in our end of the county for their continuing support of the Mt. Adams Community 4-H Club. I don’t have all the names, but we also owe a huge thanks to all the adult leaders for giving their time to allow these kids to have a great 4-H experience. Have a great year, 4-H kids.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
