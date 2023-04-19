I have the privilege, once again, of sharing great news about present and past Glenwood High School students. Junior Joslyn Arnold, daughter of Casey and Bo, and sophomore Jayla Avila, daughter of Lori and José, have been nominated by the Glenwood school staff to receive the Southwest Washington Career Connect Southwest Rising Star award. The announcement for this award states that it is looking for young thinkers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have inspired others with their STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) experiences in and outside the classroom.
Both Joslyn and Jayla really soar here at Glenwood High School. In addition to their high academic achievements, both girls are active in sports and 4-H activities. Joslyn is a member of the Klickitat County High School Rodeo team and placed 10th at National Finals last year in goat tying. She also raises and shows a steer at the county fair each year. Jayla is a standout in high school volleyball, basketball, and track and also competes in 4-H where she raises and shows a pig each year. Ag science plays a big part in learning how to raise and show a 4-H animal and they take their 4-H projects very seriously.
The local awardees will each receive a $250 stipend from Career Connect Southwest, a swag basket, and an invitation with their nominator and family to the Network Awards Reception in June. One of our local nominees will be selected by Washington STEM to receive a Regional STEM Rising Star award on April 14th, which comes with an amazing list of gifts and opportunities, including a trip for the Regional Rising Star awardee and her parent to attend an in-person event at the Microsoft Bellevue campus.
Joslyn and Jayla, you have made your teachers, fellow students, families, and all of us here very proud of you. Congratulations, Rising Stars.
And, speaking of rising stars, it gives me great pleasure to share the news that Andy McFall, a member of the Glenwood High School class of 2020 and son of Adam and Sara, has, once again, made the president’s list at Neumont College of Computer Science in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the winter quarter. Andy, who will receive his B.S. degree in September, has been named to the president’s list every quarter since he began at Neumont in the fall of 2020. That is an outstanding achievement and we are all so proud of you, Andy. Congratulations.
On Saturday, April 8, the Easter Bunny visited the county park here in Glenwood and, with the help of the Glenwood Women’s Club, secretly hid a lot of eggs, then was on hand to greet a large gathering of kids and their families as they arrived to hunt those eggs. Many of the eggs were redeemed for money prizes and 20 of them were redeemed for $2 Bunny Bucks to be spent at the Glenwood General Store. The Glenwood Women’s Club wants to give a shout out to Claude McKenzie and the General Store for the generous donation of the Bunny Bucks and several dozen eggs. If you visit the store, please let Claude know how greatly he is appreciated here. Safeway and Rosauers in Hood River also donated several dozen eggs and deserve a big thanks, too.
Although skies were a bit gray, there was no rain or wind during the egg hunt, and it was joyful to see all the kids, including the babies and toddlers, having a fun, exciting time. The Easter Bunny was awesome again this year, wandering through the park with her basket of Easter treats and posing for photos with the kids. Although the bunny usually likes to remain anonymous, I have it on good authority that she also goes by the name Ally McFall and is a senior at Glenwood High School. Ally, Glenwood Women’s Club and all the families who attended appreciate you greatly.
Also deserving a special shout out is Becky Branson for taking the lead on the hunt, picking up the eggs from the stores, and coloring all of them, with help from Brooklyn Branson. Brooklyn, Ari Berge, and Glenn Pierce also helped the Easter Bunny and Women’s Club members hide the eggs.
Here’s information on another Glenwood annual event that is a little farther out. The Glenwood Homemakers have set Saturday, Oct. 21 as the date for the 2023 Glenwood Fall Bazaar. Now is the time to start working on all the projects you might want to sell at the bazaar. It’s always a great time with delicious breakfast and lunch food served by the Homemakers and lots of beautiful, unique things to purchase. Mark your calendars for this important date.
Here’s a reminder that there will be no school on Friday, April 21, which was a built-in snow day that the school didn’t need to use.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented