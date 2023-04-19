I have the privilege, once again, of sharing great news about present and past Glenwood High School students. Junior Joslyn Arnold, daughter of Casey and Bo, and sophomore Jayla Avila, daughter of Lori and José, have been nominated by the Glenwood school staff to receive the Southwest Washington Career Connect Southwest Rising Star award. The announcement for this award states that it is looking for young thinkers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have inspired others with their STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) experiences in and outside the classroom.

Mary Pierce

Both Joslyn and Jayla really soar here at Glenwood High School. In addition to their high academic achievements, both girls are active in sports and 4-H activities. Joslyn is a member of the Klickitat County High School Rodeo team and placed 10th at National Finals last year in goat tying. She also raises and shows a steer at the county fair each year. Jayla is a standout in high school volleyball, basketball, and track and also competes in 4-H where she raises and shows a pig each year. Ag science plays a big part in learning how to raise and show a 4-H animal and they take their 4-H projects very seriously.