B 07-12 Glenwood news WITH MUG.jpg

The 2023 Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo was a great one. First, I think I can speak for nearly everyone in our Glenwood community on how wonderful it was to see Mike and Debbie Woodward honored as Grand Marshals this year. They have decades of combined years of participating in and volunteering for the fair. Mike has been the Mt. Adams Community 4-H beef leader for more than 20 years and Debbie has held many offices, including first vice-president this year. Just out of high school, Debbie was the Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo Queen.

Their daughters Arlie James and Ashley Sturtevant and their granddaughters, Lily James and Payson and Presley Sturtevant, were able to attend. Grandson Kason was at football camp or he’d have been there, for sure. Also there with Mike and Debbie were Mike’s little sister Lori and her husband Mike Snyder. I think all who know and love Mike and Debbie felt proud and happy for them as Judi Throop read off the Woodwards’ accomplishments and awards through the years. This was a well-deserved honor for our own Debbie and Mike and it was great to see them celebrated in this way. Congratulations, Woodwards.