The 2023 Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo was a great one. First, I think I can speak for nearly everyone in our Glenwood community on how wonderful it was to see Mike and Debbie Woodward honored as Grand Marshals this year. They have decades of combined years of participating in and volunteering for the fair. Mike has been the Mt. Adams Community 4-H beef leader for more than 20 years and Debbie has held many offices, including first vice-president this year. Just out of high school, Debbie was the Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo Queen.
Their daughters Arlie James and Ashley Sturtevant and their granddaughters, Lily James and Payson and Presley Sturtevant, were able to attend. Grandson Kason was at football camp or he’d have been there, for sure. Also there with Mike and Debbie were Mike’s little sister Lori and her husband Mike Snyder. I think all who know and love Mike and Debbie felt proud and happy for them as Judi Throop read off the Woodwards’ accomplishments and awards through the years. This was a well-deserved honor for our own Debbie and Mike and it was great to see them celebrated in this way. Congratulations, Woodwards.
There were many participants from our community in 4-H, County Games and Open entries. If I try to name them all, I may miss some so I’ll just share some highlights.
Glenwood High School senior Isabella Bensel received Grand Champion Market pig in the Swine department, and Jayla Avila, a junior, received Grand Champion Showmanship with her pig. Way to represent your Mt. Adams Community 4-H club, Bella and Jayla. In the beef department, 9-year-old Jentry Hoctor’s big red steer, Fred, received champion market steer in his weight class. This was her first year in the beef 4-H program.
In other departments, Jentry, a fourth grader, received a Judge’s Choice ribbon for her unique photo of a horse in a lake that was really a toy horse in a mud puddle. The judge commented, “Great experimental photo. Very clever idea!” Those are very encouraging words for a 9-year-old to hear.
Anita Patterson, a second grader, received a blue for her beautiful sticker art cedar waxwing bird picture, and Sophia Bensel, a first grader, received several blues on her paintings. Natalie Miller, 4, received Top of Show for her perfectly beautiful sunflower. Carter Bartkowski, in kindergarten, received a blue for one of his zinnia bouquets and a beautiful Outstanding Fresh Floral Arrangement green and gold ribbon for another bouquet of his flowers.
In County Games, Jocee Hoctor, eight grade, and Jentry Hoctor, fourth grade, won second place in family penning with their mom and dad, Jaecee and Josh Hoctor. Those cowgirls also won third place when they teamed with Aubrey and John Stephens. Jaecee won first place in the Pro-Novice ranch sorting when teamed with Debbie Tobin and second place with Brandon Azevedo.
Jocee and Jentry, along with Rigynn Walker, completed their junior rodeo season at Hermiston on Aug. 26-27. I haven’t received the final standings, but those cowgirls all did very well all season and improved their times and their skills with each rodeo. Jocee placed second in the Junior Girls’ breakaway roping both Saturday and Sunday on her good horse Lucy. Jentry flew through the poles and barrels in the Peewee division on her horse Buddy. And Rigynn had her best times yet in the Cow Kids’ events on her horse Martin. Now it’s time for the cowgirls and all the other Glenwood kids to focus on the 2023-24 school year.
Superintendent Elyse Mengarelli and the school staff hosted a great kick-off barbecue for all the Glenwood students and their families on Aug. 29. The food was delicious and it was so good to see so many familiar faces and meet some new students. School started bright and early Wednesday Aug. 30. Let’s hope for a very successful school year for all our students.
On Aug. 26, the Pioneer Memorial Community Church was packed for the funeral of Eugene “Skip” Burril. The many tributes to Skip’s memory were heartwarming. He certainly did touch many lives here in our community. Skip was very devoted to his wife Shirley and daughters Charlene, Valerie, Belinda and Jeannie and their families and we continue to keep all of them in our hearts.
Our community recently lost another beloved Glenwood “kid,” Harriet LaDue Leaton. Family and friends attended a memorial service for Harriet Leaton on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Glenwood school. Harriet passed away on July 10 at the age of 81, with her family at her side. She was loved by many here and our condolences go out to all her family.
Glenwood Rodeo Association members gathered for a picnic in our yard here at Shady Nook Farm last Saturday, Aug. 26. It was great to be able to just sit in the shady yard and enjoy good company and delicious food without it being a rodeo workday or meeting. Young association members Austin and Tate Steinbach, grandsons of Dwight and Raylene Steinbach, grilled all the burgers and hot dogs. They are hardworking, awesome young men. It’s their generation that will keep the Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo going strong for years to come. The rodeo association is lucky to have them.
The Klickwood volleyball team has been practicing hard since Aug. 14 with coach Jaecee Hoctor. The team traveled to Dufur to participate in the Dufur Classic volleyball tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2. They will have their first home games at Klickitat on Saturday, Sept. 9, playing against Dufur at noon, followed by a match against Mannahouse Academy at 1 p.m. This year Klickwood includes players from three schools, Glenwood, Klickitat and Trout Lake, as Trout Lake doesn’t have a high school volleyball team this year. I’m betting they’ll have a great season. Let’s hope for some good hometown support at their games to show our Klickwood pride.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented