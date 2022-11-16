Glenwood High School Senior Alise Gimlin, daughter of Amy and Brent Gimlin, was recently inducted into both The National Honor Society of High School Scholars and Phi Theta Kappa for her high achievements in the classroom. Alise is on track to graduate with her Associate Degree when she graduates from Glenwood High School in June. We in the community and all the staff at school are very proud of Alise’s well-deserved recognition and the hard work she has done to achieve it.
Way to go, Alise. Students soar at Glenwood School.
Despite the rainy, soggy weather, the Glenwood Community Trunk or Treat was a great success on Halloween night. Decorated cars and trucks lined Main Street and children of all sizes enjoyed running from trunk to trunk, filling their bags. Our Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department deserves a huge thanks for placing the road signs to block traffic from Main Street and detour onto other streets. They also handed out colorful trick or treat bags with safety tips, with a coloring and puzzle safety book and glow in the dark safety wrist bands inside each bag. And another huge shout out to Claude McKenzie, his mom Alicia, and his staff at the Glenwood General Store for sponsoring the carved pumpkin contest and serving hot chili, clam chowder, and cocoa to the public on that cold, damp evening. I also heard that the delicious fry bread to go along with the chili and chowder was provided by Annette Tomeo.
Tomei Tomeo received first place for ages 13 and over in the carved pumpkin contest. In the 12 and under age group, first place went to Kelson Cole, second place to Natalie Miller, and honorable mentions to Kasen and Karsyn Morava, Brooklyn Branson, Jentry Hoctor, and Luka Jordan. Claude says thanks to all who participated. All honorable mention winners who did not pick up their gift certificates on Halloween night can pick them up at the store.
The Glenwood Women’s Club sponsored the trunk decorating and costume contests. Winner of best decorated trunk went to Angeline McBride for her safari-themed trunk. The kids loved it. Best costume in the youth category went to Allison McFall and best costume for adults was Butch Hallenbeck. Now, Butch did not wear a costume, he simply wore his fire department gear and helped keep the street safe that evening. But he received many, many votes because he looked great in his gear and represented our fire department very well. He definitely deserved that award. Thank you to everyone who helped and everyone who came and made Halloween night such great fun for the kids and their families.
Middle school basketball practice started Oct. 31 under the guidance of coach Kyann Kessinger. The middle school girls and boys are practicing hard and honing their skills. The first game for the boys’ team was in Klickitat on Thursday, Nov. 10. Klickitat does not have a girls’ team this year so the Glenwood girls went along to cheer for the Eagles boys. Both teams played Lyla at home in Glenwood on Nov. 14. They’ll play Trout Lake on Thursday, Nov. 17. Let’s hope for a big turnout this season to cheer for our middle school boys’ and girls’ teams. They may be small in numbers but mighty in their determination. Let’s go, Eagles.
We received our first snow of the winter season on Sunday, Nov. 6. While some are not eager to see the snow, many others were likely out enjoying it on their snowmobiles. At our house, the grandkids love to use our septic mound as their sledding hill. I heard our 8-year old telling her best friend that she’ll teach her how to “snowboard” down Mountain Septic as soon as there’s enough snow. I reckon it’s time to get out the sleds, snowpants, mittens and hats. Winter is here.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Columnists are needed in all Gorge communities. If you are interested in writing about yours, contact Trisha Walker at trishaw@gorgenews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 109.
Commented