Alise Gimlin

Alise Gimlin, a senior at Glenwood High School, with her National Honor Society of High School Scholars and Phi Theta Kappa awards. Gimlin is on track to graduate high school with her Associate Degree.

 Photo courtesy Bridget McLaughlin, Glenwood School counselor

Glenwood High School Senior Alise Gimlin, daughter of Amy and Brent Gimlin, was recently inducted into both The National Honor Society of High School Scholars and Phi Theta Kappa for her high achievements in the classroom. Alise is on track to graduate with her Associate Degree when she graduates from Glenwood High School in June. We in the community and all the staff at school are very proud of Alise’s well-deserved recognition and the hard work she has done to achieve it.

Way to go, Alise. Students soar at Glenwood School.