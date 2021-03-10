The Glenwood School presented a wonderful production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on Friday, Feb. 26, under the direction of Missoula Children’s Theater. Seventeen students from kindergarten through high school put on a very entertaining and colorful show. A big thanks go out to Toni Troh and Heather Gimlin for all their strategizing and planning to make this event possible during these pandemic times. And thanks, also, to Kim Thomas and Pam Keithley for preparing a delicious pizza dinner for the cast and directors prior to the show.
Each family was allowed four tickets to be in the audience and each family group was safely distanced in the gym, had temperature checks before entering, and wore face masks, as did all the students in the cast and the Missoula members. After a long year of no extra-curricular activities or events, this was a very welcome occasion. One young cast member remarked after the show that it was so much fun, she wished it wasn’t over. Thank you to Glenwood School for bringing some fun and joy to the school and community.
The Klickitat/Glenwood (Klickwood) high school girls’ volleyball team played Dufur on Tuesday, March 2, where they lost a tough match in three sets. They traveled to Arlington on March 4. Check with the school for results of that match. They have an abbreviated schedule of games this year compared to previous years, but are enjoying this chance to finally get to participate in sports. If you didn’t receive a copy of their schedule, you can find it on the school website. Check with coach Jaecee Hoctor at the school for information on how to view the live-streaming games on your computers at home.
There is more exciting volleyball news. The Glenwood Middle School girls have begun practicing for their short season, under the guidance of coach Sara McFall. They began their practices on March 1 and begin their league play with their first game with Klickitat on Wednesday, March 10, in Glenwood. This is a reminder that the home games for both high school and middle school games are not open to the general public due to COVID-19 guidelines for size of gatherings, but these games will also be live-streamed. Athletes will be allowed a limited number of tickets to allow family members to attend their home games. Good luck to all the Glenwood Middle School and Klickwood girls.
Some time back, I mentioned that the Glenwood Women’s Club is keeping a list of medical equipment available in our community to loan when someone has a need. I was recently searching for a specific piece of equipment needed for a person’s elderly parent to use and realized this is a good time to put out this request again. If you have any equipment such as walkers, shower chairs, tub benches, crutches, etc., please give me a call at 364-3344 so I can add it to the list. If a person calls with a need, I will call you and request to borrow your medical equipment and arrange to pick it up. This is a great way for neighbors to help neighbors in times of need. Thank you for any help you can give.
The Women’s Club also usually uses the annual fall bazaar and the months of January through March for fundraising for the Comfort Cases for Foster and Homeless Children of Klickitat County. Because of the pandemic, we did not do a public fundraiser or place collection jars in businesses this year, but the project is still active and anyone wishing to donate to the project may send donations to Glenwood Women’s Club, PO Box 149, Glenwood, WA 98619. Club President Carla Dillenburg has been gathering donations from Gorge area businesses. Ace Hardware in White Salmon, and Walmart and The Book Peddler in White Salmon are among those who have generously donated to this very important project, as well as local residents who have donated children’s clothing items. The club greatly appreciates all the support and donations for this cause.
Often a child may be suddenly moved to a foster home without time to pack needed belongings or suddenly become homeless due to unfortunate family circumstances. The comfort cases contain age-appropriate items such as books, stuffed animals, color books and crayons, notebooks, journals, school supplies, pajamas, socks, a blanket, and personal hygiene items. The backpacks full of supplies are for the children to keep and help them feel a bit more secure at a difficult time in their lives. Thanks to everyone who is able to help with this project.
This is another reminder regarding rental use of the Glenwood Rodeo grounds. The Glenwood Rodeo Association has been a big part of the Glenwood Community and Klickitat County for 86 years. The Association is strictly a non-profit organization. As such, the rodeo grounds and/or dance hall are available to rent for public and private events. For more rental information, please contact Chris Miller at 364-3427.
