The Glenwood community is deeply saddened by the recent passing of “Glenwood kid” Sam Kuhnhausen. A large gathering of family and friends joined in a celebration of Sam’s life Oct. 30 at the Glenwood School. Sam grew up here and is part of the fifth generation of the family of early Glenwood pioneer Herman Kuhnhausen. Our deepest condolences go out to Sam’s wife Rocksey and daughter Hazel, mother Carol Kuhnhausen Daniel, father and mother Roger and Trish Kuhnhausen, and sister Shelly Knopsnyder and family.
Rocksey tells me she is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and generosity for her and Hazel and all of Sam’s family as they navigate and process this unexpected loss. She asks that any family and friends who have pictures or stories they would like to share to please send them to kuhnhausen78@gmail.com so that little Hazel’s Aunt Shelly can compile them into a book of memories of her beloved Papa.
The Glenwood/Klickitat combined high school volleyball team, better known as Klickwood, completed a great season Oct. 2, when they were defeated in their second round of district play in Echo, Ore. Klickwood volleyball is over, but the girls and Coach Jaecee Hoctor can be proud of the season they had. I’m always proud to wear my old shirt that says, “Two Towns, Two Schools, One Team.” For sure, the Glenwood and Klickitat girls and their families all came together again this year to make their first year in a new league and new athletic association a great one.
Seniors Laney Tuthill and Julie Fink played their last games on the Klickwood team on Saturday. Coach Jaecee remarked that Laney was the third Tuthill sister she has had the privilege to coach, and Julie followed her sister Becky on the team. Coach Jaecee said she’s not quite sure what she’ll do without a Tuthill or Fink on the team next year. She might have to recruit their little brothers.
The Glenwood Middle School Eagles girls had a jam-packed schedule last week. They lost a close game to Centerville on Oct. 19, but came back and defeated Bickleton in three straight games Oct. 20 night. Oct. 21, they traveled to Klickitat where they defeated the Vandals in two out of three games. Some of those girls on either side of the net that night will be playing together on the Klickwood team next year in high school. Glenwood’s final games of the season were Oct. 25 against the Lyle/Wishram team in Lyle. Due to a postponement of an earlier game, the teams played two games that night. Glenwood won the first game and Lyle/Wishram won the second to bring the volleyball season to an end. The Glenwood middle school girls’ team has had a great season under the direction of Coach Sara McFall. Way to go, Eagles girls.
Now, for both Klickwood high school teams and the Glenwood middle teams, it’s on to basketball season. Adam McFall will return as the Klickwood girls’ coach. Abbie Eldred will coach both the girls’ and boys’ middle school teams for Glenwood. As of yet, a coach for Klickwood high school boys has not been selected. We wish all the teams a great season.
Glenwood has been bustling the last few weekends with lots of hunters and sightseers driving through, with many stopping for food and gas. Please keep in mind this is the time of year that ranchers are sorting their cattle and weaning calves from their moms, so there may be a cattle drive on the highway in our area at any given time. Please watch out for the cattle, cow dogs, and cowgirls and cowboys on their horses.
The fall colors are really starting to show around the valley. We’ve noticed tourists driving through, stopping to take photos of the mountain and aspen trees. A couple weeks ago, some out of town visitors came upon one of the cattle drives I mentioned. The car happened to have a sun roof, so a woman stood up and took a video of the activity out the sun roof as the cowboys, cowgirls, and dogs moved the cattle along the highway. For those of us who live here, it’s a routine sight, but for city folks, it’s country entertainment at its best. It happens that our granddaughters were probably included in that video. Their favorite activity is riding their horses and moving cattle.
We had an interesting encounter with a couple of those out-of-town visitors. They stopped to take photos at the top of our driveway and noticed our name sign on the front gate. It turns out, the woman in the car is the person who carved and sold that sign and one on the old farm house here to our late brother-in-law, Red Whitmire, who gave them to us as Christmas gifts in 1972. She was pleased to see the sign she made hanging and still in use after all these years. That sign has been all over Oregon, Washington, and Alaska in those years before it came back to hang permanently on the farm gate here.
One last note about the beauty of our valley. Every time I drive past the Mt. Adams Cemetery in our community, I just have to slow down or stop to take in the beauty of the setting. Pam Keithly and the Cemetery District members continue to work hard to maintain this beautiful resting place for our loved ones. It’s just my opinion, but I think it’s the most beautiful cemetery I’ve ever seen. Thank you to Pam and all who help out there. We are so lucky to have you all.
Please send any news items for next week’s paper to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
