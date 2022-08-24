Some of our Glenwood cowgirls competed in the Friends of the Klickitat County Fair Friday Night Lights Barrel Series again on Friday, Aug. 12. Peyton Sanchey had a great night, placing first in Youth Barrels, first in Youth Poles, and second in Open Barrels on her horse Sister.

On her horse Spinner, she placed first in Open Poles, third (or fourth) in 3D Open Barrels, and wasn’t sure of her placing in the 2D Youth Barrels at the time this news was submitted. Overall, it was a great night for Peyton with Sister and Spinner.