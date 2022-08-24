Some of our Glenwood cowgirls competed in the Friends of the Klickitat County Fair Friday Night Lights Barrel Series again on Friday, Aug. 12. Peyton Sanchey had a great night, placing first in Youth Barrels, first in Youth Poles, and second in Open Barrels on her horse Sister.
On her horse Spinner, she placed first in Open Poles, third (or fourth) in 3D Open Barrels, and wasn’t sure of her placing in the 2D Youth Barrels at the time this news was submitted. Overall, it was a great night for Peyton with Sister and Spinner.
Jocee and Jentry Hoctor also participated and had a lot of fun. I don’t have their placings for the night in time to include in this news, but just going out on a beautiful summer night and having fun creates great memories for these cowgirls.
Our Mt. Adams Community 4-H members and other Glenwood kids participated at the Klickitat County Fair last week with their livestock, sewing, horse classes, and other categories. Months of hard work culminated in a wonderful time for them all. I’ll share any results I can in the next news.
One fun thing was some of our very young Glenwood girls ages 3, 5, and 6, who showed pigs. Thanks to everyone who donated in support of the Market Stock Sale.
School started on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Superintendent Elyse Mengarelli and all her staff have planned a great year for Glenwood students. In addition to their academics, high School volleyball practice started last week. This year, Coach Jaecee Hoctor and Assistant Coach Kayla Spino have a great turnout for Klickwood (Glenwood/Klickitat) volleyball. I have a feeling they’re going to really do great things this season. The Glenwood middle school girls begin their practices on Sept. 9.
Stay tuned for the upcoming volleyball schedule and let’s all try to get out and support our girls this year.
Here’s an important notice regarding our beautiful Mt. Adams Cemetery. The Glenwood Cemetery District No. 3 is looking for a cemetery helper for cremation digs, burials, and other tasks. If you are interested, please contact Taunie Wilson at 364-4184 or Rachel Throop at 364-3306 for more information.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
