Mary Pierce

I love sharing news of our Glenwood graduates. I had planned to visit with at least two Glenwood graduates over the holidays and catch up on what’s going on in their lives. Unfortunately, that respiratory cold virus thing that’s been going around hit our house, too, and I missed the opportunities to visit with them in person. But their moms caught me up on all their news.

First, here’s some great news regarding 2022 graduate James Griffin, son of Dan and Kara. James was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he finished his final testing and is now officially a soldier medic. After a week-long field training exercise in which he put all he has learned into real world scenarios, he will graduate on Jan. 26. His next duty station will be Fort Benning, Ga., where he will attend Airborne School.