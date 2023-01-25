I love sharing news of our Glenwood graduates. I had planned to visit with at least two Glenwood graduates over the holidays and catch up on what’s going on in their lives. Unfortunately, that respiratory cold virus thing that’s been going around hit our house, too, and I missed the opportunities to visit with them in person. But their moms caught me up on all their news.
First, here’s some great news regarding 2022 graduate James Griffin, son of Dan and Kara. James was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he finished his final testing and is now officially a soldier medic. After a week-long field training exercise in which he put all he has learned into real world scenarios, he will graduate on Jan. 26. His next duty station will be Fort Benning, Ga., where he will attend Airborne School.
James has been assigned to the 82nd airborne division and will be stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., after his airborne school. His mom reports he is loving army life and is looking forward to meeting his new team at Fort Bragg. While there, he plans to continue his training to obtain his paramedic certification. His long-term goal is to become a flight medic. We here in Glenwood are so proud of you, James Griffin. Thank you for serving your country in such a meaningful way.
Andrew McFall, son of Adam and Sara, is still enjoying and excelling in his computer science studies at Neumont College of Computer Science in Salt Lake City, Utah. Andrew is in his senior year at Neumont and has, once again, made the President’s List. He loves his field of study and will graduate in late August or early September with a bachelor’s degree in video game design. His family and all of us here who have watched him grow into an outstanding young man couldn’t be prouder of his achievements. Congratulations, Andrew.
On Jan. 10, the Klickwood girls’ and boys’ teams hosted Dufur on the Glenwood home court. The games were exciting and fast paced. Both the boys’ JV and varsity teams lost heartbreakers again, but we are proud of how well they played. The Klickwood girls scored a resounding 60–32 win against the Dufur girls and are still going strong this season.
Other highlights of that night were watching the peewees play a fun game during halftime of the JV game. Those little kids get better each time and are so fun to watch. The middle school students ran the concessions with help from some of the parents and other adults. They had an amazing menu of pulled pork sandwiches, mac salad, loaded hotdogs, loaded nachos, and loaded giant pretzels, along with other snacks. Everything was delicious and the hot food went over very well. Most everything was sold out by the end of the evening.
For this game, the middle school kids took to-go orders from the Dufur players and packaged up meals for them to eat on their way home. What a great idea. It seemed to be a big hit with the visiting team and their families.
On Saturday, the 14th, they traveled to Arlington to play the Ione/Arlington teams. They suffered tough losses, but I’m sure they’ll bounce back strong. They played South Wasco in Maupin on Tuesday and I’ll share those results next time. We love our Klickwood teams and are proud of how hard they’re all working this season.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Klickwood played Sherman County on the Glenwood home court and our seniors, Alise Gimlin, Tiana Jackson, Allison McFall, and Landon Sanchey were honored for Senior Night.
Here’s one more reminder of the memorial service for Donald Kuhnhausen on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Glenwood school. Dinner in the multipurpose room will follow the service. Donald grew up here and attended the Glenwood school. He was the son of the late Violet and Herman (Sonny) Kuhnhausen and was a descendant of Glenwood pioneers Herman and Emma Kuhnhausen.
Our condolences go out to all Donald’s family.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
