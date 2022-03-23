On Saturday, March 5, a huge gathering of family and friends celebrated the life of Ray Lemley. Ray’s children and grandchildren prepared a beautiful service in the Glenwood School gym. Some of Ray Jr.’s very moving music accompanied a slide show of the rich, full, good life Ray lived. The service was followed by a dinner in the multipurpose room. Once again, the Glenwood Homemakers prepared and served a delicious luncheon so Ray’s family could visit with all who knew and loved Ray. Raylene, Ray Jr., Donna, and Sandy, you all have such a rich legacy of a man who was devoted to all of you and who lived such a full life. He was a really good man. Our condolences go to all of you as you continue to care for your mom and each other.
•••
For those who weren’t able to attend the Glenwood School production of Alice in Wonderland, on Friday, March 11, I’m afraid you missed an outstanding event. All the kids in the play, ranging from kindergarten through 11th grade, did very well in their roles. I can’t single out some and leave others out, so I’ll just say the kids played their parts amazingly well, knew all their lines, and genuinely had a great time out there. There are a few kids in the school who should definitely plan to keep theater in their future.
The dinner before the play, prepared by school cooks Kim Thomas and Pam Keithly, was delicious. Thank you, ladies, for serving such a tasty meal. And thank you to all the school staff who helped with the rehearsals and production, especially Toni Troh. You all made possible a night these kids will remember forever.
•••
Tina Jorgensen asked that I reach out to families with preschoolers here in Glenwood to see if there is interest in getting the little kids together for playdates. Tina also said if there’s a mom or dad or grandma out there who needs a break, she could have your kids over to for a playdate at her house. She says no charge, it’s just to have good community support and social time for children. Saturdays and Sundays would even work. And families of preschoolers getting together for family dinners would be another way to connect with people.
Our community is so small, and many of the families with preschoolers are spread far apart.
This would be an excellent chance for fun socializing for the little kids and the moms, dads, or grandmas. If you’re interested, please contact Tina at 364-3598.
•••
The Glenwood Eagles high school track team, with Coach Aaron Oldenberg, traveled to a jamboree track meet in Selah last Saturday, March 12. Glenwood competed against really large schools, West Valley, East Valley, and Highland in Yakima, in addition to Selah High School.
I’m betting those schools don’t even have any classes as small as our entire high school student body, but Glenwood represented their school very well. In the men’s events, Landon Sanchey placed 13th in the 100 meters, Shae Jackson placed 12th in the 300 meters, and Christian Tomeo and Devin Gimlin placed 10th and 14th, respectively, in the 600 meters. In the 2000 meters, Tomei Tomeo placed sixth and Christian Tomeo placed ninth. In the last running event, Tomei Tomeo placed eighth in the 3200 meters. In field events, Grant Lehrmann placed 28th in the shot put and Landon Sanchey placed eighth in the long jump.
In the women’s events, Allison McFall placed sixth in the 100 meters. In that same event, Jayla Avila placed 11th and Morgan Smith placed 12th. In the shot put, Tiana Jackson placed seventh, Rylene Beeks placed eighth, and Grace Griffin placed 22nd. Rylene placed fourth in the Discus, and teammate Allison McFall placed 10th. Tiana Jackson and Grace Griffin placed 10th and 15th in the javelin. To finish up the field events, Morgan Smith placed fifth in the high jump, with Jayla Avila right behind her in sixth place.
I’d say that’s an awesome showing for all our Glen-wood Eagles, considering they are a tiny speck of a school compared to the others competing. Way to go, Eagles.
•••
I’m sure you’ve realized by now that Glenwood kids are on spring break. Please slow down a bit going through town as many of the kids are out and about on bikes or walking. Thank you.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
