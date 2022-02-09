Another Glenwood kid is having a very successful college year. Liam McLaughlin, son of Jay and Bridget, was named to the Academic Distinction list for Whitman College in Walla Walla for the fall semester. To earn a place on this list, students must have completed and passed a minimum of 12 credits and earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on at least nine of those credits. Liam, a graduate of Trout Lake High School class of 2021 and a pitcher on the Trout Lake/Glenwood/Lyle/Klickitat/Wishram baseball team, will be playing baseball for the Whitman Blues this spring. Liam, all of us here in your home town are very proud of you. Congratulations.
•••
Here is one more reminder regarding the memorial service for Ray Lemley. His family invites all his many friends to join them in a memorial service for Ray on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at the Glenwood School. A dinner will follow the celebration of Ray’s life.
•••
School athletics are back on course to finish the now abbreviated Klickwood basketball season. Klickwood will play the Mustangs in Trout Lake on Saturday, Feb. 5. They will meet Dufur on the home court in Klickitat on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and South Wasco in Maupin on Friday, Feb. 11. Finally, Klickwood will get to have their homecoming game on the Glenwood home court on Feb. 12 against Horizon Christian.
Game times are 2 p.m. for the Saturday games and 6 p.m. for all other games. Good luck as you complete your season, Klickwood.
•••
Although this cowgirl isn’t from Glenwood, she is known by many over this way. Emily Anrig from Trout Lake has been chosen to represent the 2022 Broken Spur Rodeo as queen. Many people don’t realize that being queen isn’t just about showing up at her own rodeo. Rodeo queens represent their rodeo at rodeos all over Oregon and Washington during their reign, and that travel, with truck, trailer, and horse, can be very costly.
To help Emily fund her rodeo queen travels, friends in Trout Lake will hold the queen coronation and silent auction fundraiser at the Trout Lake Grange Hall on Sunday, Feb. 13 beginning at 1 p.m. In addition to many great items on which to bid, food and drink will also be available. If you’re looking for something fun and worthwhile to do on that Sunday, this would be a great event in support of this young cowgirl.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
