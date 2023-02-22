HOOD RIVER — George Eastwood certainly has something to celebrate.
A Hood River resident since 1977, Eastwood turns 100 on Feb. 25. He was born in 1923 on his aunt’s Stukel Mountain homestead near Klamath Falls.
His father, Wilbur, was at that time a homesteader near Tule Lake, Calif., and Eastwood rode his horse to Wilhelmina Elementary School.
He graduated from Tule Lake High School in 1941 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. Eastwood served in World War II and the Korean War.
He married Joan Hartley in 1947 while stationed in Pensacola, Fla. The two raised three children: George, Laura and Charles.
Eastwood made the Navy his career, retiring in 1963 after 20 years of service. The family left Norfolk, Va., and traveled by car to Portland and his home state. He then worked as a mail carrier for USPS, retiring in 1977.
The Eastwoods purchased 2.5 acres in Hood River and began building their home while living in a 19-foot trailer. Joan was active in the Hood River Art Club, and George became a regular at Orchard Lanes Bowling Center. Joan passed away at the end of 2007.
Eastwood is a regular attendee of Sunday services at Truth Tabernacle Pentecostal Church and still enjoys visiting his friends at the bowling alley.
The family celebrated the milestone birthday over Presidents Day weekend.
