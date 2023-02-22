George Eastwood

George Eastwood with his friends at Orchard Lanes Bowling Center in Hood River.

 Photo courtesy Chuck Eastwood

HOOD RIVER — George Eastwood certainly has something to celebrate.

A Hood River resident since 1977, Eastwood turns 100 on Feb. 25. He was born in 1923 on his aunt’s Stukel Mountain homestead near Klamath Falls.

George Eastwood

George Eastwood, above, was promoted to Chief Petty Officer in 1960. 