THE DALLES — Randol B. Fletcher, noted Oregon Civil War historian and author, is the featured guest at the Columbia Gorge Genealogy Society’s June 7 meeting.
Fletcher will present a historical overview of the Gorge area during the Indian and Civil War beginning at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.
All meetings and programs are open to the public and are free of charge. A $1 donation to cover room rental is appreciated.
About the speaker
Fletcher, the author of “Hidden History of Civil War Oregon,” will speak on the state of the U.S. military at the start of the Civil War, the formation of Oregon volunteer regiments that replaced the Federal troops withdrawn from Oregon. He will talk about Oregonians who served in the war, including Sen. Edward D. Baker and a little-known cavalry unit known as Olney’s 40 Thieves that patrolled the Columbia River Gorge. He will also be available for questions.
Fletcher, a lifelong student of history, is a fifth-generation Oregonian born and raised in Albany. He graduated from the University of Oregon with degrees in history and political science. Fletcher has been Civil War reenacting since 2003 and is often joined on his adventures by his wife, Karen, and their children, Andrew and Allison. As a member, and past camp commander, of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Fletcher began researching the lives of Oregon Civil War soldiers while leading cemetery restoration projects in Eugene, Corvallis and Portland. His research led him to write a series of Civil War-themed articles for Oregon Magazine. Other publications where Fletcher’s work has appeared include Columbia Magazine and The Banner.
