THE DALLES — Randol B. Fletcher, noted Oregon Civil War historian and author, is the featured guest at the Columbia Gorge Genealogy Society’s June 7 meeting.

Randol B. Fletcher, “Hidden History of Civil War Oregon"

Fletcher will present a historical overview of the Gorge area during the Indian and Civil War beginning at 11 a.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.