This summer, Oregon Humanities is offering grants of up to $20,000 for general operating support for humanities-focused organizations or project funding for any Oregon organization financially affected by COVID-19. This funding is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The deadline to apply is Aug. 27.
To be eligible for funds, an organization must be a 501c3 nonprofit, an accredited institution of higher education, a government agency, or a federally recognized Native American tribe and have a 2021 operating budget of $1.5 million or less. (Tribal governments are exempt from this restriction.)
These funds are intended to support organizations that include community and culture in their scope of work, including but not limited to museums or historical societies, libraries, archives, culture building organizations, culture preservation organizations, civic engagement organizations, community centers, community-based organizations, and historic sites, as well as projects relating to community and culture by organizations that are not humanities-focused.
Applications will be accepted online at oregonhumanities.org. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to Dawn Smallman, grants and programs coordinator, at d.smallman@oregonhumanities.org or 503-241-0543, ext. 110.
Oregon Humanities connects people and communities through conversation, storytelling, and participatory programs to inspire understanding and collaborative change. More information the organization’s programs and publications — which include the Conversation Project, Consider This, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine — can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.
