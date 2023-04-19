Family Man-style beer

Full Sail Brewing is one of seven brewers who have special Family Man-style beer, a fundraiser for Hood River Area Trail Stewards. Also participating are Thunder Island Brewing, Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery, Everybody’s Brewing, Mountain View Brewing, Ferment Brewing, and Freebridge Brewing.

 Laurel Brown photo

HOOD RIVER — To help support the Hood River Area Trail Stewards (HRATS) Family Man rebuild in Post Canyon, seven local breweries have concocted special edition beers for the spring. The breweries plan to donate proceeds from each Family Man pint to the HRATS project.

The Family Man Staging Area in Post Canyon has undergone clear-cutting and mulching over the last several months to both prepare the land for new trails and aid in forest health. The trails and jumps will be made more family-friendly, with trails for people of all abilities and flat areas to practice other biking skills. Currently, the Family Man area does not offer a wide enough range of difficulty levels, so adding more intermediate jumps and progressions will make the trails more accessible to kids and first-timers who want to work on their mountain biking skills.