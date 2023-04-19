HOOD RIVER — To help support the Hood River Area Trail Stewards (HRATS) Family Man rebuild in Post Canyon, seven local breweries have concocted special edition beers for the spring. The breweries plan to donate proceeds from each Family Man pint to the HRATS project.
The Family Man Staging Area in Post Canyon has undergone clear-cutting and mulching over the last several months to both prepare the land for new trails and aid in forest health. The trails and jumps will be made more family-friendly, with trails for people of all abilities and flat areas to practice other biking skills. Currently, the Family Man area does not offer a wide enough range of difficulty levels, so adding more intermediate jumps and progressions will make the trails more accessible to kids and first-timers who want to work on their mountain biking skills.
In an effort to fundraise for the project, HRATS paired with local breweries to craft a Family Man-inspired beer. Until May 31, the public is invited to vote for their favorite Family Man beer from one of the following breweries: Thunder Island Brewing, Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery, Full Sail Brewing, Everybody’s Brewing, Mountain View Brewing, Ferment Brewing, and Freebridge Brewing.
Each spring beer is uniquely influenced by the nuances of mountain biking and the Family Man vibe. A portion of sales from each Family Man Beer will be donated by the individual breweries to the HRATS Family Man trail rebuild project. Full Sail Brewing Company has pledged $1 per pint of their brew, the El Dorado Pale Ale, to be donated to HRATS. Each participating brewery should have QR codes available for voting, but be sure to try them all first because you can only vote once!
Commented